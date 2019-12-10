CADOTT — The Cadott girls basketball team is quickly approaching new horizons.
The Hornets won their fourth game in a row on Tuesday with a 52-41 victory over Stanley-Boyd. Cadott (4-1, 2-0) is off to its best five-game start to a season of the 21st century and is tied for first place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings with McDonell and Fall Creek.
Jada Kowalczyk scored 21 points in the win while Meadow Barone and Autumn Bremness added 13 and nine points, respectively.
Kowalczyk had 13 of her team's first 15 points during the opening 10 minutes and 19 seconds of the game to help Cadott take a lead it wouldn't relinqush.
"We're very confident now. This is now four straight games so now we're getting wins and very excited getting wins," Kowalczyk said. "It's all about the wins and feeling confident with what we're doing on the court with the team, playing as a team."
Tuesday's performance marked the third game in a row Kowalczyk scored at least 21 points. But once the Orioles (1-3, 0-2) got a better handle on the 5-foot-10 junior, other players came to the scoring forefront to keep the pressure on. Barone scored 10 of her points in the second half, finishing on opportunities close to the basket.
"Meadow did a really good job finishing around the basket tonight and Jada just has a good feel of when to post and the timing of it and finishing," Stanley-Boyd coach Alison Becker said of Cadott's two leading scorers. "I think she (Kowalczyk) was on fire in the first five minutes of the game. I wish she wouldn't do that against us, but it was really fun to watch her do that. She's a nice player, both of them did a nice job."
Freshman Teagen Becker scored 18 points while Lily Hoel and Emily Brenner each added six points for Stanley-Boyd, a young team with zero seniors on the varsity roster.
"We got some good looks in the first half on their zone defense but we just didn't knock down shots and I think some of the anxiety overtakes some of our younger players and it took a while for some of them to get rolling," Becker said. "But eventually they started getting a spark towards the end."
The Orioles closed the game with eight of the final nine points over the final 1:47 of the contest.
Cadott lost its season opener to Eau Claire Immanuel 59-53 on Nov. 19 but has picked up steam since then. The Hornets earned nonconference wins over Independence (46-40 in double overtime) and Gilmanton (61-50) before opening the conference schedule last Friday with a 51-40 win over Eau Claire Regis. The Ramblers have won at least a share of the previous five conference titles and had won each matchup against Cadott of the 2000s prior to the Hornets' come-from-behind win.
"That was the best win ever," Kowalczyk said of defeating the Ramblers. "It felt so good and I was so happy with it."
"Everyone was happy," Bremness added.
Kowalczyk entered the game leading the team in scoring at 18.5 points per game. Freshman Elly Eiler had six points in Tuesday's win and has finished in double digits twice through five games. McKenzie Prokupek, Hailey Wellner and Bremness have also each scored at least seven points in a game, giving the Hornets a bevy of capable scorers.
"That's been the most pleasant surprise," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said of his team's scoring ability. "The thing about our offense is sometimes its Jada is really doing her thing and then all of a sudden the defense will do something and somebody else will just go off for shots. We can play with anybody in the game or out of the game and our offense has been just very...we just get these sparks.
"They knock down shots, they're executing good and obviously a dose of Jada has been a regular thing but then all of a sudden other people step up too."
That scoring is paired with an lengthy and active defense that made life tough for the Orioles, as it has on opponents during the Cadott win streak. The Hornets have allowed more than 41 points just once in those four victories.
"The defense took a while," Hazuga said. "The first couple weeks it took a while to find everybody's place in it, but this is the best defensive team that I've had since I've been here. I said to my coaches I'm not really sure how we're winning these games and they both looked at me and said we're just executing defensively so well."
The last time the Cadott program won at least 10 games in a season was in 2001-02 when Jim Couey led the Hornets to a 10-11 mark.
Cadott returns to action by hosting Osseo-Fairchild on Friday. The Hornets have a busy start to the season with nine total games before the new year, closing out 2019 by hosting Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Monday, then playing at Cornell (Dec. 17) and Thorp (Dec. 19).
The young Orioles team has played competitively to start the season, picking up a 63-45 victory over Greenwood on Dec. 3. Tuesday's game marked the first of six in a row on the road. Stanley-Boyd's next home game is against Medford on Jan. 6. The Orioles play at Thorp on Friday.
"Lets just keep building on the good things that we did," Becker said. "Hopefully we can chip away and get a victory here soon because the girls do work hard and we'd like to have them feel that success."