LA CROSSE — Once the game got away from the Chippewa Falls High School girls basketball team on Friday against Aquinas, the Cardinals took a step back and reflected on what a loss like this meant going forward.
Aquinas, the defending state champion in WIAA Division 4, held the Cardinals to 14 first-half points and defeated Chi-Hi 82-45 at Reinhart Athletic Complex in La Crosse.
The Blugolds started out the game on a 10-0 run, and led 25-7 with 7 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the first half.
“Aquinas is a tough program,” Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. “I think for us, we came out in the first half, and look scared unfortunately. We looked like we hadn’t seen that pressure before. I think if we had come out and played a full game it would’ve been a lot closer.
“It was just a matter of getting back to fundamentals,” Bestul added.
Bestul realizes how a game like this — even against a team three divisions lower than they are — can be useful down the road.
“They’re a state champion. I don’t care how big or small the school is. It’s good for our girls to see that and recognize that we’re not there yet. We’ll get there. We’re capable of that. We chip away every day at practice.”
Despite having 45 points, Chi-Hi had three players who scored in double figures.
Junior Alexis Zenner led with 12 points. Aaliyah McMillan and Caelan Givens each had 10 points.
Meanwhile, Aquinas coach Dave Donarski admitted he was very nervous about the Blugolds’ defensive performance.
“In the past, I’ve been really subtle about defense, because that’s always what we did,” Donarski said. “It’s a little bit of a flip-flop. We’re pretty darn good on the offensive side, because we have kids that are versatile. But, I didn’t see it on the defensive end.”
However, Donarski likes this group for its effort put forth.
“I also know that we have a group of hard-working kids that want the success in this program up until now,” Donarski added. “I’m thankful they want to carry that culture on and build this long-term.”
For example, The Blugolds used a half-court trap defense, because Donarski wasn’t sure how it was going to work.
“You can tell we have conditioning work to do,” Donarski said. “The kids are logging more minutes, and truthfully they love it, but they need to be ready to take those minutes. We’re going to have to stay with it all year long to make sure we’re ready.”
Donarski was right. The Blugolds do have the pieces — and showed it on Friday — to have explosive games.
Junior guard Taylor Theusch hit five 3-pointers in the second half to lead the Blugolds with 22 points.
Theusch outscored both Division I prospects. Iowa State recruit and Aquinas junior point guard Lexi Donarski had a 20-point game while Drake University recruit and Blugolds junior Courtney Becker put up 14 points.
