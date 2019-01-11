The Chi-Hi girls basketball team reached the halfway point of the Big Rivers Conference season with an unbeaten mark in league play on Friday, fighting past River Falls 60-41 at Chi-Hi.
Caelan Givens scored 30 points and Alexis Zenner added 14 for the Cardinals (9-3, 6-0), who won their fourth game in a row and ninth out of their last 10.
Givens scored the first eight points of the game for the Cardinals, who raced out to a 10-2 lead before the Wildcats (5-7, 2-4) fought back to get to within one at 15-14. A bucket from Alisia Palms kickstarted a 9-0 run capped with a 3-pointer by Aaliyah McMillan and the Cardinals led by at least eight points the rest of the game.
That Cardinal defense included strong efforts against the high-scoring Wildcat duo of Kylie Strop and Bailey Reardon. Strop and Reardon entered Friday’s game averaging more than 20 and 16 points per game, respectively, and had Chi-Hi’s attention. Junior guard Maria Friedel was tasked with covering Strop while fellow guard Alexis Zenner defended the 5-foot-11 Reardon. Strop scored 13 points while Reardon finished with 11 and Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul was pleased with the efforts of those players in their individual matchups, as well as how the team defended as a whole.
“Those two (Friedel and Zenner) played phenomenal defense against them (Strop and Reardon),” Bestul said. “And the rest of the team really did what our defensive plan was, which was to help on those two kids essentially and not foul them when they go to the rim.”
Physicality
Chi-Hi fought through foul trouble against a physical team, as well as a few tense moments in the second half as the team’s two leading scorers on the season Givens and McMillan left the game after taking hard landings on the floor after getting tied up with River Falls players. Givens returned soon after leaving and McMillan stayed out with the team up ahead.
“We had to keep our head in the game,” Givens said. “It gets physical and we just have to stay in our head. We were up on them, so we had to keep that lead so we know we just can’t give in to that stuff and we have to be mentally strong and stay together as a family and as a team.”
Overall the Cardinals with committed 20 team fouls, but made the most of their trips to the charity stripe with a 13 of 14 effort. Alisia Palms scored four points off the bench and had several strong plays on defense before fouling out in the final minutes.
"It's a physical game, it's a physical team," Bestul said. "We haven't played a team that's been that physical and in your face...this is the first team that's been like that. We just mentally had to stick with it and when we had a few people go down like that, the rest of the group came together and that's what it takes."
A big week
Givens tied her season high of 30 points while reaching the 30-point plateau for the second time this season and fourth time in her career. Prior to Givens, no player had scored at least 30 points in a game more than once in school history. The performance concluded a big week for Givens, who went over the 1,000-point mark for her career in Chi-Hi’s 65-44 win over Superior on Tuesday. Friday’s effort moves Givens into second place in career scoring for the Cardinals with 1,032 points, passing Angie Ott at 1,029.
Lexi Hanley holds the school record for career scoring with 1,161 points.
The road ahead
Chi-Hi returns to action on Tuesday at home against D.C. Everest before playing at Eau Claire North on Friday, Jan. 18. The Cardinals own a two-game lead atop the Big Rivers entering the final six games of the league schedule. The upcoming schedule for the Cardinals also includes nonconference tests against Wisconsin Valley Conference leader Stevens Point (Nov. 22) and WVC runner-up Wausau West (Feb. 2).
With a wide open sectional featuring many good teams, each of those out-of-league tests is a chance for the Cardinals to enhance their postseason resume.
