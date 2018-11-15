Returning more than 95 percent of their scoring from a season ago, the Chi-Hi girls basketball team brings back the pieces for another successful season.
“They have some pretty lofty goals and I think if we put the time in and we work hard together we can meet some of those goals, so far I’ve been impressed (in practice),” Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said.
The Cardinals went 16-8 overall and 10-2 in the Big Rivers Conference to tie Hudson atop the conference standings before advancing to a Division 1 regional final.
Chi-Hi loses its lone senior from a season ago in Brooke Rooney, who was second on the team in made 3-pointers and third in assists. But the Cardinals bring back Associated Press All-State honorable mention selection in junior Caelan Givens along with Big Rivers Conference second team member junior Alexis Zenner.
Givens led the team with 19.6 points per game and 3 assists per game along with being second on the team with 5.5 rebounds a game. Zenner averaged 11.6 points per game last season and shot 45 percent from distance.
The Cardinals also return starters in junior Aaliyah McMillan and junior Ashley Hanley. McMillan joined Givens and Zenner in double figures a season ago as she averaged 10.1 points per game and lead the team in rebounding (6.7 rebounds per game). Hanley was second on the team with 2.1 assists per game, scored 9.2 points per game and made 45 percent of her shots from beyond the 3-point line.
Forwards Brystal Roshell and Kaylee Johnson and guard Maria Friedel return to provide depth while newcomers Marnie Barth, Alisia Palms, Savannah Hinke and Leah Schindler will see action as well.
“It’s not a secret that we have a bunch of very talented guards, “Bestul said. “We have very skilled guards on the team, so we’ll be looking to go fast paced. I think we’ll put a lot of pressure on teams and hope that translates into turnovers and layups.”
With the returning cast of characters for the Cardinals this season the expectations of competing at the top of the conference remain. As the team looks for their eighth consecutive conference title Bestul believes Hudson — who finished as a conference co-champion last year — and River Falls provide the biggest threat to end Chi-Hi championship streak.
The limited turnover on the roster as helped the team get off to a quick start in practice with much of the team’s offensive and defensive systems and schemes having been placed in previous years. Bestul said the newcomers are picking up team’s system quickly and it has allowed the squad to focus on the minor details that can push a team over the top. While the roster is filled with players who have seen lots of varsity minutes Bestul said the team is still working to define leadership roles.
“What we’re still trying to figure out is leadership. We don’t have any seniors this year and now that we don’t have seniors we look back on last year and absolutely recognize what Brooke brought to the team that people didn’t necessarily see,” Bestul said. “That leadership right now is still evolving. I think the girls are still trying to figure out what that looks like and trying to figure out how to work together and that type of thing. They’ve been playing together for years but I think that leadership piece will help define our season.”
Chi-Hi begins the season on Friday when the travel to La Crosse Aquinas before starting conference play on Nov. 27 at home against Eau Claire North.
“These girls have been playing together forever — especially this group of juniors has been playing together for a long time — and I think they want to finish it off for the last two years of their high school career,” Bestul said. “They want to have fun, they want to enjoy themselves, they want to enjoy each other and look back on it with no regrets.”