Prep Girls Basketball: Chi-Hi's Givens earns WBCA Division 1 all-state honorable mention honors

Chi-Hi senior Caelan Givens has been named an honorable mention to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's Division 1 all-state team for the 2019-20 season.
You have free articles remaining.
Givens, a UW-Green Bay signee, averaged 15 points per game this season for the Cardinals while pulling down four rebounds per game and averaging 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Givens was one of 12 honorable mentions chosen from around the state for Division 1. She was selected to the all-state first team in her junior season.
Givens was also named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the season