Prep Girls Basketball: Chi-Hi's Givens, McMillan earn All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors

Chi-Hi seniors Caelan Givens and Aaliyah McMillan have each been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2019-20 season.

Givens averaged a team-high 15 points per game this season for the Cardinals, adding four rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game and was also chosen as an honorable mention to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Division 1 all-state team earlier this month.

McMillan was second on the team with 14.9 points per game with a team-high 42 3-pointers made along with a team-best 5.6 rebounds per contest and 1.5 steals per game.

Senior Alexis Zenner was selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team. Zenner finished third on the team, averaging 10.3 points per game to go with 3.3 rebounds and a team-high 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game and 14 blocked shots.

River Falls senior Kylie Strop was chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

Chi-Hi finished the season with a 13-10 record, the 13th straight winning season for the program.

All-Big Rivers Conference