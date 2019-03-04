Chi-Hi junior Caelan Givens has been named as the Big Rivers Conference's Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season.
Givens was also named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team, one of five players to earn the honor. Chi-Hi juniors Aaliyah McMillan and Alexis Zenner were each selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Caelan Givens, Chi-Hi; Jessica Massey, Eau Claire Memorial; Sophia Jonas, Hudson; Kylie Mogen, Menomonie; Bailey Reardon, River Falls.
Second Team—Aaliyah McMillan, Chi-Hi; Alexis Zenner, Chi-Hi; Lauren Stolzman, Hudson; Lindsey Johnson, Menomonie; Kylie Strop, River Falls.
Honorable Mention—Laura Swenson, Eau Claire North; Audrey Hatfield, Hudson; Destiny Haldeman, Menomonie; Paityn Tiefs, Rice Lake; Brynn Olson, Rice Lake.
Player of the Year—Caelan Givens, Chi-Hi.