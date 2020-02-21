Prep Girls Basketball: Chi-Hi stuns Big Rivers champion River Falls in regular season finale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"The thing that we did really well tonight is we were disciplined on defense," Bestul said. "When we went on our run early in the game and built that lead we boarded well, they only got one shot. We did everything we needed to do defensively against them.

"Strop still scored her points because she's a really good player, but I think for us it started (with) playing together on defense, boarding well and then pushing the ball."

Friday was an important night for the Cardinals as the program celebrated senior night, honoring the 10 senior players and managers in the program. Bestul admitted the team was emotional prior to the game and was curious to see which way the game would go against a top-level foe.

She liked what she saw.

"It was quite emotional and I said to my assistant it could go one of two ways — we could turn it into a phenomenal game or it might hurt us," Bestul said. "I'm glad it went the good way."

Chi-Hi has a week off before opening the Division 1 playoffs next Friday in the regional semifinals as a nine seed at eighth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial. The Old Abes won both matchups against the Cardinals during the regular season by a combined six points.

"These girls came out and fought tooth and nail the way I've been looking for, we've been needing all season," Bestul said. "That's the type of team I know we can be and that's the team we need going into the playoffs. So it's good timing."

