Prep Girls Basketball: Chi-Hi's Reuter selected as All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention

Chi-Hi junior Ava Reuter has been selected as an All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention for the 2021-22 season.
Reuter was one of six players to be selected as an honorable mention and the lone Cardinal on any team. Reuter averaged 10 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.2 assists per game this season for Chi-Hi.
Menomonie senior Emma Mommsen was chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
Bloomer seniors Matthew Holstad, Cael Iverson, Bowen Rothbauer, Jay Ryder and Jack Strand each finalized commitments to continue with athletics in college on Wednesday during a ceremony hosted at Bloomer High School.
McDonell senior Lauryn Deetz played through an injury suffered late in the first half of Friday's 36-35 Division 5 state semifinal defeat to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in Green Bay. Deetz finished with eight points and added five rebounds.