top story
Prep Girls Basketball | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Prep Girls Basketball: Chi-Hi's Reuter selected as All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention

Chi-Hi junior Ava Reuter has been selected as an All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention for the 2021-22 season.

Reuter was one of six players to be selected as an honorable mention and the lone Cardinal on any team. Reuter averaged 10 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.2 assists per game this season for Chi-Hi.

Menomonie senior Emma Mommsen was chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Emma Mommsen, Menomonie; Lily Cayley, Eau Claire Memorial; Helen Chen, Menomonie; Reanna Hutchinson, Eau Claire North; Brynn Olson, Rice Lake; Eliana Sheplee, Rice Lake.

Second Team—Gabe Aune, New Richmond; Ella Peters, River Falls; Sammy Jacobsen, Menomonie; Brenna Lasher, Eau Claire Memorial; Grace Lewis, Hudson.

Honorable Mention—Mary Berg, Menomonie; Tessa Hazelton, Eau Claire Memorial; Jordan Roethel, Rice Lake; Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi; Brya Smith, Eau Clair North; Kira Young, Hudson.

Player of the Year—Emma Mommsen, Menomonie.

