Prep Girls Basketball: Cornell's Crowell, Lake Holcombe's Lechleitner and New Auburn's Rada chosen to All-East Lakeland Conference first team

Three Chippewa County players have been selected to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2019-20 season.

Cornell senior Erin Crowell, Lake Holcombe sophomore Brooke Lechleitner and New Auburn junior Zoey Rada have been chosen to the all-conference team.

Crowell averaged 10.4 points per game this season for the Chiefs, Lechleitner averaged a team-high 17.4 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Chieftains and Rada led the Trojans by averaging 12.9 points per game.

Cornell senior Bryanna Bonander and Lake Holcombe junior Allison Golat-Hattamer have each been selected to the second team. Bonander averaged 10.4 points per game for the Chiefs and Golat-Hattamer averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game with the Chieftains.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake Holcombe senior Megan Lechleitner and New Auburn senior Faith Baker were chosen to the team as honorable mentions. Lechleitner averaged 6.6 points per game and Baker averaged 5.7 points per contest.

Flambeau sophomore Kristen Lawton was chosen as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.