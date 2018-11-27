The Chi-Hi girls basketball team's push for an eighth consecutive Big Rivers Conference championship got off to a strong start on Tuesday evening as the Cardinals ran past Eau Claire North 75-47 in the conference opener for both teams at Chi-Hi.
Aaliyah McMillan scored 19 points to lead all scorers for Chi-Hi (1-2, 1-0) while Caelan Givens added 17 in the win.
The Cardinals never trailed in the contest, opening the game on an 11-2 run that extended to a 27-4 stretch later in the half of a dominant victory. Givens scored 13 of her points in the first half while McMillan finished the game strong with 11 points in the final frame.
"The way we started the game, we started pretty solid defensively," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "We had open shots at the beginning, we had good shots. Not all of them went immediately, it took awhile."
Ashley Hanley had seven points with Kaylee Johnson and Brystal Roshell each adding six. Alexis Zenner and Alisia Palms each scored five points as 11 players overall found the basket for Chi-Hi.
Laura Swenson scored 16 points for Eau Claire North (1-3, 0-1).
"Chippewa is just a talented team," Eau Claire North coach Jill Eilott said. "They're deep, they've got a lot of talent back (from last year), they're going to be tough again next year. They're top of the conference year after year after year for a reason. Just a lot of talent and you give them a lot of respect."
Focus on defense
The Cardinals gave up an average of 77.5 points in the team's first two games of the season, losses at La Crosse Aquinas and Onalaska.
"We played a lot better defense tonight, especially starting the game," Bestul said. "That's been an emphasis since those first two games in practice that we're capable of playing that kind of defense."
An added focus on defense following those losses was apparent in Tuesday's victory. The Huskies were held to just two baskets for the first 11:50 of the contest. The Chi-Hi offense started methodically, but was able to pull away through its defense.
"It was a great conference opener and I'm glad it was here (at home)," McMillan said.
Strength from distance
Chi-Hi hit six 3-pointers in the win, as many as the Cardinals made total in their first two contests.
Hanley and McMillan each made two triples while Zenner and Palms also added a basket from long range, a product Bestul said of a more balanced offense than the team showed in previous games.
"They were good shots and not that they weren't in those first two games, but I think sometimes they were rushed and I think sometimes the pressure in those first two games got to us," Bestul said. "In this game there was a lot of inside-out (offense), which we talked about making your teammates better, jump spots, step to pass, hit those shooters. That was the emphasis the last few practices and we showed it tonight."
Hudson awaits
Tuesday's win marked the first of five consecutive conference games for Chi-Hi as the Cardinals travel to Hudson on Friday to face the Raiders.
Chi-Hi and Hudson shared the Big Rivers Conference championship a season ago and the two teams, along with Eau Claire North, split the league championship in 2016-17.
Hudson fell to Eau Claire Memorial 47-41 on Tuesday evening.
Following Friday's game, the Cardinals host Menomonie on Dec. 7 before playing at Rice Lake (Dec. 14) and Eau Claire Memorial (Dec. 18).
