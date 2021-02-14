 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell earns No. 3 seed, travels to No. 2 Northwood for semis
top story
Prep Girls Division 5 Sectionals | McDonell Macks

Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell earns No. 3 seed, travels to No. 2 Northwood for semis

{{featured_button_text}}

The McDonell girls basketball team has earned No. 3 seed for sectionals and will travel to No. 2 Northwood for Thursday's semifinals.

The Macks (10-3) will face the Evergreens (16-3) in one sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. with top-seeded Prairie Farm (18-2) hosting four seed South Shore (18-3) in the other semifinal with the winners meeting on Saturday with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

McDonell defeated Lake Holcombe 57-44 in Saturday's regional final to earn the program's first regional title since 2018 and has won four in a row. Northwood finished second to Prairie Farm in the Central Lakeland Conference standings during the regular season and come into Thursday on a 10-game winning streak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers reflect on narrow loss to Wolverines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News