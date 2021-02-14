Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell earns No. 3 seed, travels to No. 2 Northwood for semis

The McDonell girls basketball team has earned No. 3 seed for sectionals and will travel to No. 2 Northwood for Thursday's semifinals.

The Macks (10-3) will face the Evergreens (16-3) in one sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. with top-seeded Prairie Farm (18-2) hosting four seed South Shore (18-3) in the other semifinal with the winners meeting on Saturday with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Regionals: Defense pushes McDonell past Gilman to regional finals Both teams started slow on offense before a 13-0 run helped push McDonell to a 57-20 victory over Gilman on Friday evening in a Division 5 regional semifinal contest. Lauryn Deetz scored 16 points and Anna Geissler added 11 in the victory.

McDonell defeated Lake Holcombe 57-44 in Saturday's regional final to earn the program's first regional title since 2018 and has won four in a row. Northwood finished second to Prairie Farm in the Central Lakeland Conference standings during the regular season and come into Thursday on a 10-game winning streak.

