Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell heading back to state after closing out Northwood

AMERY — The extra day was worth the wait for the McDonell girls basketball team.

Lauryn Deetz hit two key free throws late to help the Macks close out Northwood 37-33 on Sunday afternoon in a Division 5 sectional championship game to send McDonell back to state for a second year in a row.

Deetz’s two free throws came with 1.9 seconds left as the Macks were nursing a 35-33 lead. Deetz went to the free throw line with 8.4 seconds left and missed the front end of her bonus free throw opportunity, but sophomore Aubrey Dorn corralled the offensive rebound and the Macks were able to run off several crucial seconds before Northwood fouled to send Deetz back to the line.

Marley Hughes scored a team-high 11 points for the Macks (25-3) with Dorn adding eight off the bench.

“Their bigs are really good,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said of Northwood. “But we thought our pressure would get to them and it did.”

Emily Berg led all scorers with 14 points for the Evergreens (26-1), who had the chance to potentially tie the game with 16.2 seconds left with Izzy Golembiewski at the free-throw line in a double bonus situation trailing by two. But the first attempt wouldn’t fall and the Macks grabbed the rebound.

The largest lead of the second half for either team was four, which came at the end following Deetz’s two free throws. Dorn’s bucket with 2:01 left as the Macks broke a 1-3-1 three-quarter court trap put the Macks up 35-33.

Points were at a premium in the first half as both teams played to a 14-all tie at the break. McDonell led by as many as four following a 3-pointer by Destiny Baughman with 14:51 left in the opening half. But the Evergreens scored the next six and led by three on a pair of occasions.

Aubrey Dorn’s basket with 2:24 left followed by a 3-pointer from Baughman a minute later put the Macks up 14-12 before Emme Golembiewski evened the game up with a bucket with 30 seconds left in the half.

McDonell had some early foul trouble in battling against a sizable Northwood squad featuring a pair of 6-foot standouts. Marley Hughes picked up three fouls in the first half while Abigail Petranovich had two early fouls.

“We’re very patient,” coach Cooper said of facing Northwood’s 2-3 zone defense. “We’ve seen a lot of it this year so it makes it good for us.”

Sunday’s game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but was moved to the evening before being bumped back to Sunday altogether. The Macks advanced to the sectional championship game with a 62-52 win over Prairie Farm in Thursday’s semifinals in Colfax.

“It felt amazing,” McDonell senior Lauryn Deetz said of the win. “All of our hard work and dedication went into exactly this game.”

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Highland and Randolph qualified for the Division 5 state tournament with wins on Saturday. Assumption (26-3) is the defending state champion and punched its ticket to Green Bay with a 40-26 win over Wabeno/Laona. The Royals beat McDonell 46-43 in last season’s state semifinals before besting Three Lakes 55-48 for the title.

The Macks entered the season with high expectations as nearly the full roster returned and the team didn’t shy away from them.

“We’ve had a target on our back all year long,” Cooper said. “Everybody wanted to take us down, they’ve elevated their game. Hats off to Northwood, they’re good. They prepared very well.”

Highland (26-3) is heading to state for the first time after defeating Bangor 54-49. Randolph (29-0) is making its first trip to state since 2001 after overcoming an 18-15 halftime deficit to beat Albany 43-31. Randolph was ranked first in the final Associated Press Division 5 state coaches poll of the regular season. Assumption was ranked second, McDonell was tied for fifth with Northwood and Highland was eighth.

