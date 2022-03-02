Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell heating up from 3-point range entering semifinal versus Prairie Farm

Opposing girls basketball teams have been trying something different on defense against McDonell recently.

So the Macks have found new ways to counter.

McDonell has heated up in recent games from 3-point range entering Thursday’s Division 5 sectional semifinal contest against Prairie Farm in Colfax.

The Macks (23-3) have averaged just under eight 3-pointers made over the last five games while the team is averaging just 5.3 per game for the full season.

McDonell coach Don Cooper said opposing teams have started moving to zone defenses in an effort to slow down the hard-driving Macks. That has led to more opportunities on the perimeter and the team has taken advantage.

“I just think more of these teams have been playing zone against us because we’re a very good man-to-man team and they know that,” Cooper said.

Sophomore Emily Cooper is second in Chippewa County in 3-pointers made with 52 while Lauryn Deetz is third (33) and Marley Hughes is fifth (29). Eau Claire Immanuel and Clear Lake threw new looks at the Macks compared to what coach Cooper had seen prior to their games, but the team was able to adjust on the fly and still score.

“We’ve always had the green light on threes and with people going man (defense) it’s hard to get threes off because they’re right on top of you,” Deetz said. “But people going zone on us it gives us a huge benefit to shoot the threes and knock down open shots.”

McDonell made a season-high 10 triples against Prentice to open the postseason on Feb. 23 and added eight in Saturday’s regional championship victory over Clear Lake.

Prairie Farm is a familiar foe for the Macks as the two teams matched up in last season’s sectional finals. The Macks overcame an early 11-1 deficit in that game to earn a 72-53 win before falling to eventual state champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46-43 in the state semifinals.

The Panthers (21-5) are led by a trio of talented guards with juniors Marnie Kahl and Sydney Junkans and sophomore Avery Hansen. Kahl scored a team-high 24 points in Saturday’s 65-41 regional championship win over Gilman and leads the team in scoring at 20.4 points per game, according to WisSports.net. Junkans is scoring more than 16 points per contest and Hansen is averaging more than 10 points per game.

“I think that they’re well coached and they’ve got three really good players and if we can control those three players I think we can have a chance,” coach Cooper said of Prairie Farm.

Cooper also pointed to the team’s senior class as a big reason for its success in recent years. Destiny Baughman, Amber Adams, Sydney Flanagan, Emma Stelter, Deetz, Laneyse Baughman and Abigail Petranovich have been in the middle of two of the stronger seasons in program history.

“I think our senior leadership has been outstanding,” coach Cooper said. “It’s just good to see they’re relaxed, they’re comfortable, they’ve played in a lot of these games.”

Deetz pointed to that rally against the Panthers last year as a point where the team believed it could always come back from a slow start.

Laneyse Baughman said it’s something this group of seniors has known for a while.

“We’ve kind of been a slow-starting team since middle school so as a senior class we’ve just been known and it doesn’t really phase us when we start slow because we know we’ll pull it together really quickly,” Baughman said.

The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to Saturday’s sectional championship game to face the winner of the Northwood/Hurley semifinal matchup in Amery.

Deetz said this year’s class has started to understand the finality that comes with being a senior and playing sports. The team has hit some of those milestones along the way from senior night against Thorp on Jan. 20 to the team’s final game at home last Saturday. They know the ride will end at some point in the coming weeks, but Laneyse Baughman said everyone on the team is working hard to keep it going as long as possible.

“I feel like it’s not just our senior class,” Baughman said, “our underclassmen are also starting to realize we could be done at any moment and they’re dedicating a lot to us the seniors. They want us to go out strong. It’s not just the seniors but we all are wanting this for each other.”

