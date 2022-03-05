Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell/Northwood game postponed to Sunday at 3 p.m.

AMERY — Saturday's previously scheduled Division 5 prep girls basketball sectional final between McDonell and Northwood has been rescheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m.

The game was originally slated to be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Amery, but was initially moved back to 7 p.m. before being moved from Saturday altogether.

McDonell (24-3) advanced to the sectional finals with a 62-52 win over Prairie Farm on Thursday evening in the sectional semifinals in Colfax. Northwood (26-0) defeated Hurley 50-43 in the other semifinal on Thursday.

The winner of the sectional championship game advances to next week's Division 5 state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

