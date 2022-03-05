Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell/Northwood game postponed to Sunday at 3 p.m.

AMERY — Saturday's previously scheduled Division 5 prep girls basketball sectional final between McDonell and Northwood has been rescheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m.
The game was originally slated to be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Amery, but was initially moved back to 7 p.m. before being moved from Saturday altogether.
McDonell (24-3) advanced to the sectional finals with a 62-52 win over Prairie Farm on Thursday evening in the sectional semifinals in Colfax. Northwood (26-0) defeated Hurley 50-43 in the other semifinal on Thursday.
The winner of the sectional championship game advances to next week's Division 5 state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
A 10-0 run in the second half helped the McDonell girls basketball team put some distance on Prairie Farm in a 62-52 Division 5 sectional semifinal win at Colfax. Lauryn Deetz led the Macks with 20 points with Destiny Baughman and Aubrey Dorn adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Eddie Mittermeyer scored 26 points as the McDonell boys basketball team outscored Prairie Farm 43-9 in the second half of a 69-24 Division 5 regional quarterfinal victory on Tuesday evening at McDonell.
Chi-Hi gymnasts Riley Hinke, Lilly Schultz and Ava Krista were pleasantly surprised by their state-qualifying performances at last Saturday's sectionals. Now the trio turn their attention to Saturday's Division 1 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids.
Chi-Hi senior Riley Hinke and freshmen Ava Krista and Lilly Schultz each advanced to next Saturday's Division 1 state gymnastics championships by virtue of top-five finishes at Saturday's sectional in Marshfield.
As opposing teams have moved to zone defenses in recent weeks, the McDonell girls basketball team has let it fly from 3-point range with success. The Macks face Prairie Farm on Thursday in the Division 5 sectional semifinals in Colfax.
Carsen Hause's buzzer beater lifted the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team past Black River Falls 64-62 on Friday evening in a Division 3 regional semifinal battle. Hause scored a game-high 32 points as the Orioles advance to host Adams-Friendship in Saturday's regional finals.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Chi-Hi students Jeffrey and Susan Bergeman and the Bergeman family met and bonded over their love for running Monday as Barnes made the trip to Chippewa Falls to meet the family and speak prior to Chi-Hi's spring sports code meeting.
The McDonell boys basketball team upset top-seeded Clear Lake 43-39 on Friday evening in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup. The Macks advance to play at Athens on Saturday night for a regional championship.