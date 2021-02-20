Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell powers past Prairie Farm to first-ever WIAA Division 5 state tournament berth

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prairie Farm entered Saturday's game as the top seed in the sectional and was ranked third in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the regular season as the Panthers won the Central Lakeland Conference championship. Prior to Saturday, the only team to defeat the Panthers was 21-1 Unity, the champion of the West Lakeland.

The Macks active full-court defense held Prairie Farm to what was tied for its third lowest scoring total of the season. Eryn Bates scored 15 points for Prairie Farm (19-3).

"The whole thing is they're playing like a team," Cooper said of the effort. "That's the best part about this. They're playing all together, unified. If one person has a bad game, the other person picks them up."

Senior Anna Geissler had eight points and Marley Hughes finished with seven in the win.

"We're a very young team but our coaches said at the beginning of the year control what you can control and we've always had that mentality," Geissler said, "just trying to keep everybody calm on the floor and doing what we have to do."