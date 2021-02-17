Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell staying sharp defensively despite downtime

“It’s definitely on the crazier side of how fun it is just because everyone is everywhere and you’re recovering when people are trying to help and everything,” McDonell junior Lauryn Deetz said. “But then along with that it brings into our offensive end where we get those and-ones or we get those wideopen breakaway layups and it brings a lot of energy and fun to it.”

The Macks go deep into their bench and want to thrive on the energy turnovers and havoc bring.

“It’s so much fun,” McDonell junior Destiny Baughman said of the defense. “Even when a teammate gets a steal or a defensive stop the bench goes crazy and I think that’s a big part of it.”

The Evergreens (16-3) offer a stiff test with size and scoring ability, led by junior forwards Emme Golembiewski (14.3 points per game, according to WisSports.net) and Emily Berg (11.7 points per game). Golembiewski and Berg also combine to average nearly 19 rebounds per game and Northwood plays a zone defense to utilize that size.

“Northwood is big and they’re athletic and they rebound the ball very well,” Cooper said.

Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Regionals: Defense pushes McDonell past Gilman to regional finals Both teams started slow on offense before a 13-0 run helped push McDonell to a 57-20 victory over Gilman on Friday evening in a Division 5 regional semifinal contest. Lauryn Deetz scored 16 points and Anna Geissler added 11 in the victory.