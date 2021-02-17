Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell staying sharp defensively despite downtime

The McDonell girls basketball team has not lost a game in more than a month.
But that statement is a bit misleading since the Macks have taken the court against an opponent just four times since a 54-47 loss at eventual Western Cloverbelt Conference champion Osseo-Fairchild on Jan. 11.
Contact tracing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put the Macks away from action for 17 days following the game with the Thunder, returning with a 47-43 win at Stanley-Boyd on Jan. 28. McDonell played again five days later, earning a 54-36 win over Altoona before a 10-day stretch away from play before starting the playoffs with a 57-20 win against Gilman in the Division 5 regional semifinals.
Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell earns No. 3 seed, travels to No. 2 Northwood for semis
The McDonell girls basketball team has earned No. 3 seed for sectionals and will travel to N…
But McDonell’s high-pressure defense has been strong throughout the season and is a facet the third-seeded Macks will be leaning on entering Thursday’s sectional semifinal contest at second seed Northwood.
McDonell (10-3) has not allowed more than 58 points in a game this year and 51 may be the magic number for the Macks. The team is 0-3 in the three games it has allowed 51 points or more in and 10-0 when allowing fewer than 51 points.
Defensive the Macks are fast, active and thrive on chaos with a variety of full-court looks. It’s a style of play the team has utilized throughout coach Don Cooper’s seven seasons leading the program. The team’s frantic style of defense also leads to success on offense with turnovers leading to quick scoring opportunities the other way.
“It’s definitely on the crazier side of how fun it is just because everyone is everywhere and you’re recovering when people are trying to help and everything,” McDonell junior Lauryn Deetz said. “But then along with that it brings into our offensive end where we get those and-ones or we get those wideopen breakaway layups and it brings a lot of energy and fun to it.”
The McDonell girls basketball team captured a Division 5 regional championship on Saturday n…
The Macks go deep into their bench and want to thrive on the energy turnovers and havoc bring.
“It’s so much fun,” McDonell junior Destiny Baughman said of the defense. “Even when a teammate gets a steal or a defensive stop the bench goes crazy and I think that’s a big part of it.”
The Evergreens (16-3) offer a stiff test with size and scoring ability, led by junior forwards Emme Golembiewski (14.3 points per game, according to WisSports.net) and Emily Berg (11.7 points per game). Golembiewski and Berg also combine to average nearly 19 rebounds per game and Northwood plays a zone defense to utilize that size.
“Northwood is big and they’re athletic and they rebound the ball very well,” Cooper said.
Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Regionals: Defense pushes McDonell past Gilman to regional finals
Both teams started slow on offense before a 13-0 run helped push McDonell to a 57-20 victory over Gilman on Friday evening in a Division 5 regional semifinal contest. Lauryn Deetz scored 16 points and Anna Geissler added 11 in the victory.
McDonell struggled to score early against Gilman’s zone in last Friday’s regional semifinal victory. The Macks have the 3-point shooting to help when teams are packing the paint with defenders, but Cooper knows his team cannot afford to have too many one-shot possessions that don’t end in points. Offensively the Macks have been balanced this season with Deetz, senior Anna Geissler and freshman Emily Cooper each averaging at least 8.2 points per game. Cooper and Geissler are also second and third, respectively, in Chippewa County 3-point shooting as the Macks average a county-best 6.8 made threes per game.
Cooper credited his team’s upperclassmen for helping to keep the Macks focused, especially during the downtime the players admitted could be frustrating.
“It’s a different feeling when you actually play someone and the intensity and adrenaline and being ready for that,” Baughman said. “It’s hard in practice when you’re not competing against another team and not knowing their offense or anything.”
McDonell is back in sectionals for the first time since 2018 when the Macks fell in the final seconds to Clayton 34-33. Overall the four-team sectional is stacked with strong teams as top-seeded Prairie Farm meets the four seed South Shore in the other semifinal. All four teams were ranked eighth or higher in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the season prior to the start of the playoffs.
All prep sports teams have faced changes and adversity during the 2020-21 school year and McDonell is no different. But the Macks have been able to work their way through it and have been able to lean on a strong defense as well as each other along the way.
“They rose up, they saw the adversity, they faced the challenges,” Cooper said of his team.