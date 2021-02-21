Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 State: McDonell a No. 2 seed, faces No. 3 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in semifinals on Thursday

The McDonell girls basketball team has earned a No. 2 seed for the upcoming Division 5 state tournament and will meet No. 3 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Thursday afternoon in the semifinals in La Crosse at 12:35 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell powers past Prairie Farm to first-ever WIAA Division 5 state tournament berth The McDonell girls basketball team qualified for its first-ever WIAA Division 5 state tournament on Saturday after a 72-53 victory over Prairie Farm in a sectional final showdown.

McDonell (12-3) qualified for the WIAA Division 5 state tournament for the first time ever on Saturday with a 72-53 win at Prairie Farm in the sectionals finals. The Royals (14-8) are back at state for the first time since winning the Division 5 state championship in 2016.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The winner advances to Thursday night's state championship game to meet the victor in the other semifinal as No. 1 Black Hawk (21-0) faces No. 4 Three Lakes (19-5) at 9:05 a.m.

This year's state tournaments are being held at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse and Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh with each division hosting semifinals and championship games on the same day. Division 5 is first on Thursday in La Crosse, followed by Division 4 in La Crosse and Division 3 in Oshkosh on Friday. La Crosse will host the Division 2 semifinals and finals on Saturday, as will Oshkosh with Division 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0