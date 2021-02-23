Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 State Notebook: McDonell one of three teams making first WIAA state tournament trip

The McDonell girls basketball team will make its first-ever appearance in a WIAA state tournament on Thursday when the Macks square off against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in a Division 5 state semifinal matchup at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.

The Macks are in a WIAA state tournament for the first time after moving from WISAA in 2000 but are not the only girls basketball program making its state debut.

Germantown and Westfield are also making their state debuts. Westfield (19-5) is the No. 4 seed in the Division 3 tournament and squares off with No. 1 La Crosse Aquinas (21-0) with the first semifinal on Friday at 10:45 a.m. at Menomoniee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, while Germantown (27-1) is the top seed in the Division 1 field and face Verona (8-4) in the first semifinal at the same time on Saturday in Oshkosh.

Among programs back at state, Fall Creek is the most experienced as the Crickets are making their 12th trip to state and the first since finishing runner-up in Division 4 in 2015. The Crickets (15-4) are a No. 4 seed in the Division 4 field and face top-seeded Mishicot (18-2) at 9:05 a.m. on Friday in La Crosse with the winner advancing to play in the state championship match on Friday night against the winner of the Bangor (18-2) vs Mineral Point (16-5) semifinal.