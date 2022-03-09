Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 State Notebook: McDonell post group plays big role in return to state

The McDonell girls basketball team has been outsized many times this season.

But the Macks never want to be outworked down low as the team has relied on a variety of post players in helping the program return to the Division 5 state tournament.

Entering Friday’s morning’s state semifinal against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at the Resch Center in Green Bay, McDonell will depend on several players in the post to help chase victory.

Seniors Abigail Petranovich, Emma Stelter and Amber Adams and sophomore Aubrey Dorn have earned much of the playing time down low and have had to play big as the Macks have gone up against teams with more size. That included Sunday in their 37-33 sectional championship victory over Northwood where Petranovich, Stelter and Dorn combined for 14 points and 13 rebounds while battling against Northwood’s 6-foot senior standouts Emme Golembiewski and Emily Berg.

McDonell coach Don Cooper liked the way his post players finished around the basket as the Evergreens focused their attention on McDonell’s perimeter players.

Petranovich has started 24 games for the Macks this season and is averaging 3.1 points per game to go with a team-high 184 rebounds.

“Abigail’s done such a great job,” Cooper said. “She’s over 180-some rebounds for the year and just dominating the glass. She does her role very well.”

Stelter has started four games and has grabbed 82 boards on the year. The senior scored a season-high 13 points against Cornell on Nov. 19 and said the post group is a tightly-bonded unit.

“In practice we all bond with each other,” Stelter said. “We have posts/guards splits so it’s just us posts working together doing moves. Each of us has a different style of playing, we grow off of that. We adapt to the different circumstances.”

Adams thought her season might be over after leaving Jan. 22’s 57-54 win over Bloomer with a nasty looking leg injury. But the senior returned in time for the playoffs and adds depth and experience down low. Adams scored a season-best 19 points in a 57-42 win at Medford on Dec. 30.

“We have a lot of heart in our team, in our post players,” Adams said. “They put in a lot of effort in practice and they just bring it out.”

Dorn is the lone non-senior of the quartet but has flashed big-play ability coming off the bench in recent victories. The sophomore scored 10 points in wins over Clear Lake and Prairie Farm and added eight points and eight rebounds in Sunday’s victory.

Dorn and Petranovich each stand 5-foot-10 while Adams is 5-foot-9 and Stelter is 5-foot-6 but their ability to play and defend against larger foes is a big reason while the Macks are still alive.

“We’re short in stature,” Stelter said. “We’re all fun sized but Aubrey, oh my gosh, Aubrey has grown so much as a player and I couldn’t be prouder of her.

“When she comes in she just sparks and she just lights a wildfire.”

Return to the Resch

Friday will mark the first time the McDonell girls basketball team has played a state tournament game at the Resch Center, but not the first time many players on the team have been to the venue.

The arena served as a happy place for many Macks last November as the volleyball team took home a Division 4 state championship with straight-set wins over Wonewoc-Center and Wabeno/Laona.

Destiny Baughman, Lauryn Deetz, Sydney Flanagan, Emily Cooper, Marley Hughes, Stelter and Dorn were a part of the team as players while Laneyse Baughman was a manager for the team that took home the program’s third state championship.

“We’re all super stoked to be there,” Stelter said of last fall’s trip to the Resch Center. “I’ll never forget that feeling walking onto the floor and seeing the bright lights and all the seats and the height of the place. It was crazy.”

Last season’s Division 5 state girls basketball tournament was played at one site on one day, the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, where the Macks fell to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46-43 in the semifinals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.