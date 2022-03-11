Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 State Notebook: McDonell's Deetz works through injury

GREEN BAY — McDonell senior Lauryn Deetz was dealt a tough blow in Friday's Division 5 state girls basketball semifinal against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

The Western Cloverbelt Conference Co-Player of the Year crashed to the Resch Center floor following a foul from Abby Schooley and came up slow. Deetz was hurt but played the rest of the way in the 36-35 defeat to the Royals.

Deetz scored eight points before the injury and emerged from the locker room in the second half with a brace on her right leg as she played 22 minutes and two seconds in the contest. The senior entered Friday's semifinal leading the team in scoring at 17.2 points per game and finished with eight points and two rebounds for the Macks.

“Basketball’s always been my love and passion and just knowing this is the last time I could touch the court really pushed me that much harder to get out there and do my best even though it hurt,” Deetz said after game.

Focus on Sainz de Rozas

Assumption senior guard Ainara Sainz de Rozas entered Friday's game leading the Royals in scoring at 11.5 points per game.

A Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State First Team selection a season ago, Sainz de Rozas has seen more spotlight from opposing teams this year compared to last when she was a part of the Royals' Division 5 state championship squad.

McDonell limited Sainz de Rozas to one point — a free throw late in the second half — on three shots from the field with a combination of senior Destiny Baughman defending in man-to-man looks as well as a 1-3-1 zone defense.

“It’s tough sledding when you’ve got a lot of eyes on you, so she had to battle the entire game today, and I’d expect nothing less out of the girls, so it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it," Assumption coach Ryan Klein said of the extra attention.

Others stepped up for the Royals led by Anna Schooley with 10 first-half points followed by eight points for Sarah Shaw and seven for Kayla Kerkman.

“All week I was focusing on what (Sainz) de Rozas does but it’s the other girls when it’s kicked to them, he’s done a great job surrounding the players around (Sainz) de Rozas and I thought they did a great job," McDonell coach Don Cooper said of Klein's approach.

Previous trips

McDonell's first trip to state came in the final season of the WISAA state tournament when the Macks advanced to the championship game in 2000.

The Macks opened the tournament with a 45-43 win over Manitowoc Roncalli in Milwaukee before falling in the championship game to Whitefish Bay Dominican 43-20 in the championship game. Melissa Haley led the Macks in the championship game with eight points which came one day after McDonell overcame an 11-point deficit to win its semifinal game. Haley scored 12 points while Molly Harings and Katie Moga each scored eight points for the Macks.

Following that runner-up finish McDonell had to wait 21 years for its next trip to state which came last year in a 46-43 defeat to Assumption in the Division 5 semifinals. Lauryn Deetz scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds as the Macks battled back from a 14-point deficit in the second half to get within one point but the Royals held on and went on to win the state championship later in the day with a 55-48 win over Three Lakes. Anna Geissler added eight points and Marley Hughes scored seven in defeat for McDonell.

Familiarity

The names and faces on the rosters have changed, but the McDonell and Assumption programs are no stranger to each other.

At one time both schools played in the same conference during the WISAA days as a part of the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference and have seen plenty of each other in recent years with Friday's matchup marking the fourth straight year the two teams have matched up.

The Royals won each of the first three meetings, picking up nonconference wins in 2018-19 and 2019-20 prior to last season's victory in the state semifinals.

“Wisconsin Rapids (Assumption) is a great team,” Cooper said, “well coached. I think I’m 0-5 against him (coach Ryan Klein) lifetime, and it’s always been a battle. Each time we battle to the end and know each other pretty well. It was just a great game.”

Others in action

McDonell was one of four area teams to make it to the state tournament but all four fell in their opening matchups.

Heart O'North Conference runner-up St. Croix Falls lost to Freedom 66-36 in Thursday afternoon's Division 3 semifinal. Eastern Cloverbelt champion Neillsville fell in Thursday night's Division 4 semifinal to Laconia 50-39.

Menomonie won the Big Rivers Conference title during the regular season and lost to Green Bay Notre Dame 64-45 in Friday afternoon's Division 2 semifinal in the game following McDonell.

