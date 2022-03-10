Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 State Preview: McDonell earns second chance with semifinal rematch versus Wisconsin Rapids Assumption

Many things have changed for both teams since the McDonell girls basketball team fell to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in last year’s Division 5 state semifinals.
The rosters, the atmosphere and even the venue.
But for the Macks, the number one thing they feel is different than when a late rally came up just short in a 46-43 defeat to the Royals just over a year ago is the team’s confidence. The McDonell team that took the floor at the La Crosse Center on Feb. 25, 2021 was in its first-ever trip to the WIAA state tournament and with just one senior was admittedly nervous.
“I think we were struggling to come together as a team because it was new,” senior Abigail Petranovich said of last season’s state game.
But fast forward to this season and it’s a more focused and experienced squad for the third-seeded Macks (25-3) as they get another shot against the two seed, the defending state champion Royals (26-3) at approximately 11 a.m. in the second Division 5 state semifinal.
The main similarity between the two state-qualifying teams for McDonell is the roster. The Macks had just one senior on last year’s team (Anna Geissler) who graduated prior to this year, but the rest of the team returns. The Macks entered the season with sky-high expectations as well as a large target on their back as the other teams in the area knew McDonell would be one to beat. The Macks finished second to Osseo-Fairchild in the Western Cloverbelt standings during the regular season and navigated through the Division 5 regionals and sectionals to get back. Prairie Farm and Northwood provided much tougher matchups than a season ago in the postseason, but a more veteran Macks squad weathered those storms to return to state.
“I take a lot of pride in this team,” McDonell senior Emma Stelter said. “We come here every day six days a week and work our butts off. Each one of us brings something different to our team and we use it to our advantage. Abi’s got size, Marley’s got length (and) so does Aubrey, we’ve got Emily Cooper who’s shooting off the perimeter. We’ve all got something that contributes to what makes us so great.”
The Royals have a much different roster from last year’s title team but do return one significant constant with standout guard Ainara Sainz de Rozas. The 5-foot-5 senior dynamo was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State first team selection as a junior when she averaged 13.5 points and two steals per game for the Royals. This season she is averaging better than 14 points per game and had a team-high 71 steals entering Saturday’s sectional championship game against Wabeno/Laona.
“She’s an impact player on both ends and we’ve got to be able to not let the other players around her beat us,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said of facing Sainz de Rozas.
Assumption assistant coach Paul Jaglinski credited Sainz de Rozas’s maturity and coachability during a statewide media conference on Sunday evening as well as her improved 3-point shooting. Like the Macks, Assumption likes to go deep into its bench and utilize a high-pressure defense against opponents with Sainz de Rozas serving as a catalyst for it.
Anna Schooley and Maleia Kolo are two young post players that have found success early in their careers with the Royals. The 5-foot-11 Schooley is averaging six points and nearly five rebounds per game while the 5-foot-11 Kolo is averaging six points and nearly four rebounds per contest.
Assumption has won 12 games in a row since a 47-35 nonconference loss to Division 4 state qualifying Neillsville on Jan. 24.
Cooper points to Sunday’s win over Northwood as a key one for the Macks, not just because it advanced McDonell back to state but because his team found a way to win in a contest where the opponent controlled the tempo.
“Our goal is always we maintain what we do and we make sure that is present,” Cooper said. “But when they take it away from you, you can’t be impatient and take bad shots. I thought (against Northwood) we took a lot of great shots (and) had a lot of great opportunities.”
McDonell has allowed more than 54 points in a game just once this season — falling to Osseo-Fairchild 59-50 on Jan. 28 — and the Macks know that any success starts with strong play on the defensive end.
“If we keep up our defense – defense wins championships – if we play like we did (Sunday) I think we’ll do phenomenal,” Stelter said. “But we also need to work on the offensive end. Northwood was a low-scoring game. We’re definitely going to have to work on that.”
The winner of Friday’s game advances to face the winner of the Randolph/Highland semifinal on Saturday at 11 a.m. for a Division 5 state championship.
The Macks enter state with the same opportunity the program had a season ago.
But the team feels it is much more prepared to potentially seize it.
“We’ve definitely grown mentally, physically, all together,” Petranovich said.
Photos: McDonell girls basketball bests Northwood for Division 5 sectional title in Amery 3-6-22
