Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 State Preview: McDonell squares off with Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in first-ever WIAA state tournament appearance

The McDonell girls basketball team is breaking new ground as the program plays in its first-ever WIAA Division 5 state tournament on Thursday when the Macks face Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the state semifinals.

McDonell (12-3) advanced to state with a 72-53 win at Prairie Farm in Saturday’s sectional finals and earned a No. 2 seed for the tournament. The Royals (14-8) return to state for the first time since winning the Division 5 championship in 2016 and are coming off a 65-44 sectional championship victory over Wauzeka-Steuben.

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption brings an imposing combination of strong guard play and size down low into Thursday’s semifinal matchup. Junior guard Ainara Sainz de Rozas enters state averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game, according to WisSports.net. Sainz de Rozas led the team with 17 points in Saturday’s sectional championship victory.

Jesse Grundhoffer and Emily Bohn are two talented players with size and talent to make a difference on both ends of the floor. The 5-foot-11 senior Grundhoffer is second on the team at 12.4 points per game, while the 6-foot-4 senior Bohn averaged 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

“We’ve got to be able to contain the point guard and rebound and stop their posts from scoring,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said of facing the Royals.

