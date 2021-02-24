Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 State Preview: McDonell squares off with Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in first-ever WIAA state tournament appearance

The McDonell girls basketball team is breaking new ground as the program plays in its first-ever WIAA Division 5 state tournament on Thursday when the Macks face Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the state semifinals.
McDonell (12-3) advanced to state with a 72-53 win at Prairie Farm in Saturday’s sectional finals and earned a No. 2 seed for the tournament. The Royals (14-8) return to state for the first time since winning the Division 5 championship in 2016 and are coming off a 65-44 sectional championship victory over Wauzeka-Steuben.
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption brings an imposing combination of strong guard play and size down low into Thursday’s semifinal matchup. Junior guard Ainara Sainz de Rozas enters state averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game, according to WisSports.net. Sainz de Rozas led the team with 17 points in Saturday’s sectional championship victory.
Jesse Grundhoffer and Emily Bohn are two talented players with size and talent to make a difference on both ends of the floor. The 5-foot-11 senior Grundhoffer is second on the team at 12.4 points per game, while the 6-foot-4 senior Bohn averaged 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
“We’ve got to be able to contain the point guard and rebound and stop their posts from scoring,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said of facing the Royals.
The two programs matched up last season at the Bishop John Paul Showcase in La Crosse, with the Royals earning a 56-46 victory on Dec. 14, 2019. Grundhoffer scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in the victory, while then-sophomore Lauryn Deetz had 19 points for the Macks. The Royals have won eight of their last nine games overall and have one common opponent with the Macks. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption fell to Neillsville 51-42 on Dec. 19, coincidentally four days after the Macks lost to the Warriors by the exact same score.
The McDonell girls basketball team has had a few prolonged stretches without games since the start of January. But the Macks have been able to lean on their defense to keep getting wins as McDonell heads for Northwood in a Division 5 sectional semifinal contest on Thursday.
McDonell has had success against teams with larger scorers on its push to state. The Northwood duo of Emma Golembiewski and Emily Berg scored a combined 27 points in McDonell’s 50-35 sectional semifinal win as the Macks kept the 6-footers from taking over the game.
“I think we have a lot of faith in our posts because they’re doing a really good job, and they’re some really strong points on our team,” McDonell junior Laneyse Baughman said. “They might not score as much as the rest of us, but our posts really help us with the rebounds.”
McDonell enters the state tournament on a six-game winning streak, last losing at Osseo-Fairchild 54-47 on Jan. 11. The Macks had a pair of lengthy stretches away from game action as teams worked through quarantine situations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But the Macks were able to stay focused even amid stretches with nothing but practice and have been rewarded with strong efforts in the playoffs.
The team said its balanced and selfless play has been a big reason for the program’s success and pointed to an early-season victory over Eau Claire Regis as an important part of the season. Junior Destiny Baughman led a defense that limited Eau Claire Regis standout Makenna Rohrscheib to four points while a balanced effort on offense pushes the Macks to a confidence-boosting 56-37 victory on Dec. 29.
“I think that was a turning point for us realizing that when we work together, good things happen,” said Anna Geissler, the team’s lone senior.
More recently the Macks went on the road and knocked off a pair of state-ranked foes in the sectional rounds. McDonell overcame a slow start in Saturday’s sectional championship game to pull away to the win as Lauryn Deetz finished with a double-double scoring 19 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Freshman Emily Cooper added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Destiny Baughman had 12 points and seven rebounds as four players had two steals in the win.
Thursday’s state tournament action represents an important step in the growth of the program. Prior to now, McDonell has just one state tournament appearance of any kind. That came in 2000 when the Macks advanced to the WISAA Division 2 state championship game before falling to Whitefish Bay Dominican, the last year for the tournament before private schools moved to the WIAA.
A win against the Royals won’t come easy for the Macks, but it would put McDonell in the state championship game that evening against the winner of the other semifinal between top-seeded Black Hawk (21-0) and fourth-seeded Three Lakes (19-5).
At this point success for the Macks will come down to doing things the team has been able to do in its first run to the WIAA state tournament.
“It’s the pressure that we bring and that’s the whole key,” Cooper said of his defense. “If we can bring the ball pressure, that’s a big key to us.”