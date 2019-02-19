The McDonell girls basketball team made 19 of 23 shots from the free throw line in the second half to pull away 61-48 from Eau Claire Immanuel in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal contest on Tuesday at McDonell.
McDonell advances to a regional semifinal game on Friday at Clear Lake, who defeated Cornell on Tuesday.
"I told the girls be patient on offense, don’t settle for outside shots," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "Let (Eau Claire Immanuel) come out (to defend) and they did a great job the second half of breaking down the defense."
The Lancers banked in a 3-pointer with under 13 minutes to play in the game to narrow McDonell's lead to 39-36, but the Macks made 14 of 17 from the line slowly building their advantage.
"We work on it a lot in practice going strong (to the basket)," senior guard Abby Wampler said. "We know our strong suit since we don’t have a lot of post (play). If they come out on us we know that we can drive and go up strong against (defenders)."
Jessie Eisenreich converted an and-one opportunity to go up 42-39 and then Maggie Craker matched her with the bucket and a made free throw shortly after.
"(Eau Claire Immanuel) threw everything at us and the girls did very well in reacting to it," Cooper said.
The Macks trailed 19-15 in the first half with 5:45 until the break. From there they went on a 15-2 run until the Emma Miller knocked down a triple for the Lancers as timed experience in the first half.
Anna Geissler made her second and third 3-pointers of the half during the run while Hannah Sykora added five points.
The Lancers trimmed their deficit to two points with six of the first eight points score after the half. McDonell responded with aggressive drives into the lane and Lauryn Deetz, Sykora and Wampler each earned trips to the line making five of six and pushing the lead back up to seven.
Eau Claire Immanuel got two 3-pointers from Cassidy Noeldner and Emma Bailey sandwiched between another bucket from Deetz to make it a 39-36 game.
Maggie Craker led the Macks with 17 points and was 7 of 7 at the line. Geissler scored 11 and Deetz and Sykora each added 10 with Wampler at eight.
Eau Claire Immanuel got 14 points from Noeldner and 11 from Bailey.
The Macks now move their attention to Clear Lake, which defeated McDonell 57-38 on Jan. 19. The No. 4-ranked Warriors defeated No. 13 Cornell 62-15 to advance to the regional semifinal.
Cooper and Wampler each said the Macks need to do a better job of rebounding against the Warriors on Friday compared to the loss from earlier this year.
"They outrebounded us (by a) two to one (ratio)," Cooper said of the first matchup. "If we’re going to go far we’ve got to outrebound them."
Knowing its an elimination game will also motivate the Macks. Wampler said discussions at halftime of having the season come to an end motivated the team to come out of the locker room and outscore Eau Claire Immanuel 31-24 in the second half.
"(Coach) Cooper always talks about coming in with energy, emotion and passion in our game and we just didn’t have that in the first half," Wampler said. "They wanted it more in the first half and we came out in the second half and really showed what we had."
