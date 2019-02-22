It took fewer than four minutes for the Chi-Hi student section to chant “this game’s over.”
The Chi-Hi girls basketball team jumped ahead of Oshkosh West 9-0 in a strong defensive game throughout to earn a 69-40 Division 1 regional semifinal win on Friday at Chi-Hi.
The Cardinals host Stevens Point on Monday, a game previously scheduled for Saturday that was postponed due to expected inclement weather.
Chi-Hi (18-5) held the Wildcats to 15 made field goals in the game, forcing contested shots throughout.
“We talked before the game that defense was going to be key,” Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. “When we gets stop and get boards we can run and that’s our game.”
The Cardinals used their defense to get steals and get the offense into transition. Aaliyah McMillan and Alexis Zenner were beneficiaries of easy run outs fueled by the swarming Cardinal defense.
Zenner led Chi-Hi with 20 points while McMillan scored 10 points in the second half for a total of 15. Caelan Givens led the charge in the first half of play scoring 13 before the break and four after.
“That’s really our game, transition offense,” Zenner said. “That’s how we get our game going. It’s how we score more of our points and I think it’s just an energy booster for our team.”
Chi-Hi boosted its 9-0 lead to 13-2 five minutes into play after McMillan and Givens tallied baskets.
After two scores from Zenner and a few minutes later, a 3-pointer and another inside bucket from Givens the Cardinals pushed their advantage to 14 with 7:45 to halftime.
Chi-Hi led 33-14 before Oshkosh West (5-18) drained a triple as time expired in the first half.
“We’re playing well,” Bestul said of the defense. “Once in a while we go away from it and once we come back to what we are supposed to be doing defensively we’re fine. For a little bit in the first half we didn’t rebound like we should but once we got back to doing that we pulled away from them.”
Chi-Hi held an opponent to 40 points or fewer for the third time this season and its the 13th time the Cardinals have held an opponent to fewer than 50. The team has been victorious in all 13 of those games.
“I think that was big for us,” Zenner said of Chi-Hi’s defense. “I think defense is where our offense starts, so getting the steals, getting the rebounds and running, so I think holding them to 40 points was a big deal for us.”
Oshkosh West was led by 11 points from Lauren Olejnik and 10 points from Callista Rochon-Baker.
Chi-Hi moves its attention to a regional final contest with Stevens Point which defeat DC Everest 54-45 on Friday.
The Cardinals took down the Panthers on Feb. 9 by a 87-64 score and Stevens Point will be looking to return the favor with both team’s seasons on the line. Bestul said Stevens Point wasn’t at full strength in first matchup and she will be sure team is aware of that and ready to put its best foot forward.
“They were not full strength the first time we played them. We know that and we will make sure the girls know that,” Bestul said. “We’re going to put together a scouting report based on what we’ve seen from them this year. I think keys for us are going to be defensively again. They have two very good players and if we can hold them under their averages that is a key for us.”
The Cardinals are confident heading to next week’s game with a defense clicking on all cylinders and an offense fueled by team looking to run.
“I think they’re going to be bringing their ‘A’ game so that just means we got to bring our ‘A’ game back,” Zenner said.
