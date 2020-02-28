Prep Girls Basketball Division 1 Regionals: Eau Claire Memorial tops Chi-Hi in semifinal

EAU CLAIRE — It was a combination the Chi-Hi girls basketball team simply was unable to crack this season.
Eau Claire Memorial jumped out to a 27-14 lead and held off the Cardinals each time they started to mount a rally as the Old Abes defeated Chi-Hi 55-46 on Friday evening in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup.
The Old Abes (14-8) leaned on post play down low and opportunistic 3-point shooting early to defeat Chi-Hi (13-10) for the third time in as many matchups this season.
"They hit shots and we didn't, that's really what it comes down to," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said of Eau Claire Memorial. "They played like it could be their last game and they hit those open shots and I think that they took us mentally out of the game."
Chi-Hi led early, jumping out to a 9-5 lead on the strength of a 3-pointer before a 2-point basket while being fouled from Maria Friedel at the 12-minute and 52-second mark. The Old Abes took their first lead of the game a few minutes later before an Aaliyah McMillan bucket tied the game at 11 near the 10-minute mark. But from there points would be hard to come by for the Cardinals as the Old Abes limited them to just three points for the next eight-and-a-half minutes to extend the lead to 27-14. The Old Abes hit four of their five 3-pointers during the first half.
"I thought Olivia (Tangley) made two unbelievable passes to Sydney Brennan that opened things up (early) for us and then from there on everybody started feeling a little bit more comfortable," Eau Claire Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said.
A late 3-pointer from Caelan Givens closed the gap to 31-19 at the break and the Cardinals were able to get to within single digits a few times, but on each occasion the Old Abes had an answer with a basket to thwart the run. Chi-Hi went with a more aggressive approach on defense in the second half in an effort to force turnovers, but the Old Abes were able to break that pressure for baskets.
"For years it's been that (in) those moments we've had a tough time responding to and I thought having the two games we had earlier in the year (against Chi-Hi) gave us the confidence to finish," Fanning said.
Chi-Hi put together a 10-0 run late in the second half, started with a bucket from Ashley Hanley and capped by a 3-pointer from Givens to put the Cardinals at a 9-point deficit at 52-43 with 2:03 to go. The Cardinal defense then forced a backcourt violation in the Old Abe backcourt to get the ball back. But Chi-Hi would not get any closer and the Old Abes turned their next possession into points after a lengthy stretch on Brennan's final bucket of a team-high 16-point performance. The 6-foot-2 Nicole Rossow scored 12 points and was a tough battle for the Cardinals down low.
Eau Claire Memorial won both regular season meetings against the Cardinals by a combined seven points before a more dominant effort in the postseason matchup.
Givens hit one more 3-pointer with 25 seconds to go and finished with 16 points to lead the Cardinals. McMillan scored 10 points, Friedel finished with nine points and Hanley had seven points.
Eight-seeded Eau Claire Memorial advances to play at top seed Bay Port on Saturday night for a regional championship.
The loss was the final game for the stellar Chi-Hi senior class of Friedel, Alexis Zenner, Marnie Barth, Givens, Alisia Palms, Hanley and McMillan, a class of players that helped the program win three Big Rivers Conference championships and played a vital role in the team's 66-29 record during Bestul's first four years leading her alma mater. Chi-Hi also graduates three managers with Gracie Grenko, Samantha Jaeger and Kailee Lien.
"It's hard for me to imagine coaching anybody else because they've been my team for four years," Bestul said of the seniors. "With the exception of that first year and a few kids in between, this group has really been the center of everything we've done for three and a half to four years and I think these kids, you couldn't ask for better kids, a well-rounded senior group.
"They're all really good in the classroom, they're all very good community members, they're in a bunch of clubs and leadership roles at school. You couldn't ask for a better group of kids to work with and they're talented basketball players too. I'm very thankful that I had the opportunity to work with this group for these four years."