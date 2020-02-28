Prep Girls Basketball Division 1 Regionals: Eau Claire Memorial tops Chi-Hi in semifinal

EAU CLAIRE — It was a combination the Chi-Hi girls basketball team simply was unable to crack this season.

Eau Claire Memorial jumped out to a 27-14 lead and held off the Cardinals each time they started to mount a rally as the Old Abes defeated Chi-Hi 55-46 on Friday evening in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup.

The Old Abes (14-8) leaned on post play down low and opportunistic 3-point shooting early to defeat Chi-Hi (13-10) for the third time in as many matchups this season.

"They hit shots and we didn't, that's really what it comes down to," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said of Eau Claire Memorial. "They played like it could be their last game and they hit those open shots and I think that they took us mentally out of the game."

Chi-Hi led early, jumping out to a 9-5 lead on the strength of a 3-pointer before a 2-point basket while being fouled from Maria Friedel at the 12-minute and 52-second mark. The Old Abes took their first lead of the game a few minutes later before an Aaliyah McMillan bucket tied the game at 11 near the 10-minute mark. But from there points would be hard to come by for the Cardinals as the Old Abes limited them to just three points for the next eight-and-a-half minutes to extend the lead to 27-14. The Old Abes hit four of their five 3-pointers during the first half.