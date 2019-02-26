The Chi-Hi girls basketball team's defense gave it a chance.
But its offense couldn't take advantage.
A cold night from the floor hurt the fourth-seeded Cardinals on Tuesday in a 66-51 defeat to fifth-seeded Stevens Point in the Division 1 regional finals.
Chi-Hi (18-6) shot better than a 56 percent rate from the field in an 87-64 win over the Panthers on Feb. 9, but struggled for scoring in Tuesday's defeat.
"We missed a lot of shots tonight," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "Our shooting percentage was terrible. We haven't shot that poorly in a while. Some of those shots were outside shots but a lot of those were in the lane, close to the rim. We've got to hit that stuff. Even on the transition we did have we had open shots, we just missed.
"That's something that's hard to overcome."
Stevens Point (18-6) took a 28-23 lead into the locker room, and extended that lead to 12 points with a quick 7-0 run to start the half. Soon after the Cardinals would cut into the deficit with an 8-0 run capped by a basket from Caelan Givens to cut the deficit to 37-33 with 11 minutes, 33 seconds to go in the game.
The Panthers called a time out and had a response following it as junior Leah Earnest came through with a pair of key buckets to quell the Cardinal momentum — first with a 3-pointer followed by a drive to the basket to help the Panthers retake a nine-point lead.
"I was really proud of the kids keeping their composure," Stevens Point coach Kraig Terpstra said. "I was really proud of the players for weathering the storm. We knew they were going to take their shot at us and some kids stepped up and hit big shots when we tried to make the runs. We did have some turnovers at first but then we adjusted and got stronger with the ball."
Chi-Hi got to within seven on a few occasions but no closer as the Panthers closed the game by making 15 of their final 16 free throw attempts to close out the Cardinals and move on to face top-seeded Kimberly on Thursday at Appleton East.
Givens led Chi-Hi with 18 points while Alexis Zenner added 15. Earnest scored 23 points and Madisyn Rogan added 21 including a perfect 10 of 10 effort at the free throw line. Earnest is a Valparaiso commit while Rogan will play collegiately at William Penn University, a Division I school in NAIA.
"They have some high-quality players," Bestul said of Stevens Point. "Their top-two kids those are top-level players that we're playing against and they hit some really tough shots. But they had some other kids that stepped up in the second half and made shots. (What) it came down to tonight was they shot better than we did. It was by a longshot.
"That's how you need to play when you play in the tournament. You need to hit shots that are open, you need to hit layups, you need to make stops on defense that are critical — we had some defensive breakdowns and rebounding breakdowns that we needed to fix. If you play like that in the tournament, this is what happens."
The two teams traded the lead early, with Earnest scoring the first five points for the Panthers as they took a 6-2 lead. Chi-Hi retook the lead at the 10:55 mark on a bucket from Givens. Later in the half buckets from Ashley Hanley and Zenner gave Chi-Hi its biggest lead of the night with a 21-18 advantage with 5:37 left until halftime.
The Cardinals would go cold from the field following that point, making just one more basket the rest of the way while Stevens Point took a lead it would not relinquish the rest of the way.
"Not only (did we defend) in the halfcourt, but we didn't give up a lot of layups in transition," Terpstra said. "Normally we like to pressure teams but the big thing tonight was making them shoot over us, not allow easy baskets (on) cuts and so on and the girls did a really nice job of that."
Chi-Hi won its eighth straight Big Rivers Conference championship during the regular season and returns its entire senior-less team next year.
"We're excited to get the whole team back but the feeling they'll have right now is not a good one," Bestul said. "It's hard to lose a game when you were anticipating going further and the leadup to this game was so long because it was delayed and delayed and to lose it like this is hard to take.
"The girls are feeling that right now and hopefully that fuels their summer and post season and they are motivated to get better for next year."