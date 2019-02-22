BLOOMER — Where there was chaos, there was also opportunity.
As the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team focused its defensive attack around stopping Bloomer forward Sierra Raine, that extra attention gave fellow forward Isabella Jenneman chances near the basket she took advantage as the third-seeded Blackhawks held off sixth-seeded Baldwin-Woodville 40-32 on Friday evening in a Division 3 regional semifinal matchup.
Bloomer (19-4) advances to play at second-seeded Prescott on Saturday for a regional title at 5 p.m. in Prescott.
Bloomer led 18-9 at halftime, but Baldwin-Woodville (11-11) clawed its way back into the contest and tied the game with nine minutes, one second to go on a basket from Anna Jordt. Five straight points including two buckets from Raine helped Bloomer take a 32-27 lead with 4:19 left.
But the Blackhawks quickly responded with a 3-pointer by Brooke Evenson with 3:15 to go.
Jenneman took advantage of the extra eyes on Raine soon after, coming through with back-to-back 3-point plays down low to push the lead to 38-30 with 2:23 left to help the team close out the win.
“When they double Sierra we make sure to look for the second post underneath,” Jenneman said. “Usually it’s open and if the defense comes over to me I’ll dish it back to Sierra.”
Jenneman led all scorers with 14 points and added six rebounds while Emma Seibel added nine and Raine and Chloee Swartz each finished with eight.
“I think we got away for a little while from getting it down in the post,” Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. “We are blessed that we have a couple different posts that if they’re focusing on Sierra the other ones can potentially do some damage in there and I’m so proud of Izzy and how she took charge and went to the hoop.
“That was created by her teammates getting her the ball too so it was a full team effort.”
The first half of Friday’s game was a defensive-orientated battle with both teams combined for 27 points in the first 18 minutes with Bloomer taking an 18-9 lead into the locker room. Threes from Emma Seibel at the 6:13 and 5:15 marks helped Bloomer extend a 12-7 lead into an 18-7 advantage.
Bloomer entered Friday’s game with a week off since closing the regular season with a home defeat to Hayward.
Overall the Blackhawks entered the postseason having lost three of their last four games and coach Seibel said the team spent the last week just trying to get back in a groove on both ends of the court. Bloomer started the season 17-1 before hitting some struggles in defeats to Durand, Eau Claire Regis and Hayward near the end of the regular season.
“With all these breaks and interruptions with weather and not having practice – even this week we didn’t have a practice – trying to get our flow and timing (and) trying to get back our rhythm back a little bit,” coach Seibel said on the focus during the week off from games. “It wasn’t fully there tonight but we’ll keep working at it.
“We don’t have a lot of time to prepare obviously for (Saturday). But a win is a win.”
Bloomer’s size advantage also came in handy on the glass as the team held a 40-29 advantage in boards, including 14 offensive rebounds. Bloomer also limited Baldwin-Woodville to a 28.9 percent shooting effort from the field while itself only shooting 27.5 percent.
The Bloomer defense, especially in the first half, applied plenty of pressure away from the basket and forced 15 turnovers.
Evenson scored 10 for Baldwin-Woodville.
Bloomer now turns its attention to the second-seeded Cardinals, who defeated Osceola 56-45. Bloomer has won regional championships in the previous two years, including on the way to a trip to the Division 3 state tournament in 2017.
Prescott (19-3) has won eight of its last nine overall.
