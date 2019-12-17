The Chi-Hi girls basketball team has won at least a share of eight consecutive Big Rivers Conference championship.
Its quest for nine will now require playing a little catch up as Eau Claire Memorial grinded out a 47-46 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday evening at Chi-Hi.
Caelan Givens scored 15 points to lead Chi-Hi (5-3, 3-1), 13 in the second half as the Cardinals quickly dig out of a 25-18 halftime hole. Chi-Hi opened the second half with nine of the first 10 points and led by as many as five.
"We did not shoot well and credit to (Eau Claire) Memorial, they're a good team, and they continued to exploit our weaknesses," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said.
Following a bucket by Ashley Hanley to go in front 38-34 with eight minutes and 33 seconds to go, Chi-Hi did not make another shot from the field until a basket from Givens with 1:39 left made it 44-42 Old Abes. The Cardinals tied the score at 46 with fewer than 20 seconds to go on a bucket from Givens.
Sydney Brennan led all scorers with 18 points for Eau Claire Memorial (6-0, 2-0). Brennan was fouled with 6.6 seconds to go and made the front end of a double bonus situation to put her team up by one. The Cardinals quickly pushed the ball up the court and tried to get a shot off but the ball was deflected out of bounds at the baseline with 0.6 seconds left. Chi-Hi had one final shot at the win, but the attempt hit the bottom of the backboard and sealed the win for the still unbeaten Old Abes.
"I thought our kids did a great job of playing in the moment," Eau Claire Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. "Chippewa made a couple runs there and we didn't lose our composure. We stuck with our gameplan, the kids executed really well and I thought we put ourselves in a position to have a shot at it at the end and then things kind of rolled our way."
Hope Gibbons scored 13 points and Nichole Rossow added 12 as Eau Claire Memorial controlled the tempo for much of the game with its methodical pace. Coming off a season-high 82 points in a win at Stevens Point on Saturday, the Cardinals struggled to put the ball in the basket in Tuesday's defeat. Chi-Hi came into the contest averaging more than 5.7 3-pointers per game, but hit just one — a transition triple by Aaliyah McMillan with 11:12 to go to push the Cardinals to their largest lead of the game at 35-30.
"I think we went away from what makes us good and we missed a lot...I mean we missed them from the outside but we missed a ton of shots in the lane," Bestul said. "Our shooting percentage was abysmal tonight and a lot of those were shots that we typically get and we need to hit those."
Hanley scored eight points while Alexis Zenner and McMillan had six points apiece.
Eau Claire Memorial exits the game as one of two remaining teams unbeaten in Big Rivers play with River Falls sitting at 4-0. Last season the Cardinals survived a spirited Old Abes effort in a 55-52 Chi-Hi win on Feb. 8. Fanning said his returners from that team learned from the contest and this time were able to close out a win over the conference's dominant team of this decade.
"A lot of these kids were there for that moment last year, so they understand and Chippewa is just relentless with their energy," Fanning said. "Coach Bestul does a great job with those kids, and so for us I think we've been in that spot a couple times before, and tonight we were fortunate to finish on top."
Chi-Hi is back in action on Friday at home against Hudson, another one-loss team expected to vie for the league crown after finishing a game behind the Cardinals last season.
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi girls basketball 12-17-19
