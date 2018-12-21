EAU CLAIRE — The McDonell girls basketball team is going through some growing pains.
With a number of new faces getting their first significant taste of varsity playing time, coach Don Cooper knew there would be some bumps in the road. Especially with the challenging schedule the Macks face.
Friday night was one of those bumps as Western Cloverbelt leader Eau Claire Regis stymied the Macks offense in a 54-32 defeat.
Scoring was hard to come by throughout the contest for McDonell (3-5, 2-4), who failed to string more than two consecutive baskets together at any point during the contest.
The team also had trouble guarding Regis top scorer Taryn Karlstad, who had 26 points for the Ramblers (7-2, 6-0).
“We’re (going through) growing pains and we’re going to get better,” Cooper said. “By the end of the year, this (game) will be a reflection of that.”
The Ramblers opened the game on a 14-2 run to take firm control of the contest. That run included the game’s first nine points as McDonell mustered just one bucket – a jumper from Maggie Craker at the 14-minute, 34-second mark – in the first 6:10.
The Macks worked to within seven points at 16-9 following an Abby Wampler free throw near the halfway point of the first half, but from there the Ramblers scored 15 of the next 18 points to take the lead solidly into double figures.
McDonell also had to deal with foul trouble with its top two scorers and Wampler and Craker spending time on the bench in the first half after picking up their third and second fouls, respectively.
The Ramblers kept the Macks from mounting a significant rally in the second half. Wampler’s 3-pointer with 9:27 to go brought McDonell to within 15 at 45-30, but that would be as close as the team would get.
“They just came out to play,” Cooper said of Regis. “Last year we took it to them and I think that was a little bit of a payback here. We’ve just got to grow from this.”
Last season the Macks swept the season series with the Ramblers for the first time in school history.
Craker and Wampler each had nine points to lead McDonell while Jessica Eisenreich added seven. Marne Milanowski finished in double figures with 10 points for the Ramblers, who maintained their top spot in the Western Cloverbelt as the league’s last unbeaten team in conference play.
McDonell opened the season with three victories in a row but Friday’s loss marked the team’s fifth straight defeat.
McDonell returns to action next Friday at Clayton in a sectional semifinal rematch from a year ago. The Bears were ranked second in the latest WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll with the game continuing a challenging stretch of games for the Macks.
“I knew this would be our hard stretch (of the schedule),” Cooper said. “We’ve had Altoona, Regis and (now) Clayton coming up. We’re just got to keep getting better and we’ve got to keep driving our girls to get better because that’s what we’re all about.
“We’re all about good basketball and we didn’t play that tonight and we’re going to get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.