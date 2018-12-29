BLOOMER — The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau girls basketball team wants to be known for its defense.
Bloomer got a first-hand look of how good the Red Hawks defense can be on Saturday as the Blackhawks were held to a season-low 37 points in a 51-37 defeat in a matchup of state-ranked Division 3 teams.
The Red Hawks (8-1) limited Bloomer (8-1) to 25 percent shooting from the field for the contest and outscored the Blackhawks 31-21 in the second half to pull away from a 20-16 halftime lead.
“I don’t think we ever got in that rhythm offensively,” Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. “It (G-E-T’s defense) took us out of our game and then we were hesitating on shots and trying to quick shoot them instead of letting it come to us, come to the ball and shoot with rhythm.”
Sierra Raine had a team-high 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds for Bloomer, but was the only player to finish with more than five points in the game. G-E-T’s full court pressure defense combined with its length — four of the five Red Hawk starters were at least 5-foot-8 — made Bloomer’s preferred inside-out offense hard to come by. G-E-T forced 19 Bloomer turnovers and the Blackhawks were held to 3 of 16 on 3-point attempts (18.8 percent) in the game.
“Our defense is what we want to hang our hat on,” G-E-T coach Louis Hurd said. “We’ve got a lot of capable scorers but my goal this year has been to play with better pace on defense and really help each other and be in the right gaps. I thought for the most part we did that and bothered them (Bloomer) just enough.”
Youngstown State commit Lexi Wagner led all scorers with 26 points and added nine rebounds, 17 in the second half.
Bloomer trailed 8-2 in a slow-starting contest with Vanessa Jenneman’s baseline jumper at the 10-minute, 28-second mark of the first half being the first field goal of the game for the team.
Elle Kramschuster’s 3-pointer at 5:17 gave Bloomer it’s first lead since 1-0 and after trading baskets the Red Hawks closed the half on a 7-2 run to take a four-point lead into halftime. Bloomer got to within two early in the second half on a triple by Emma Seibel, but after that basket G-E-T scored 12 of the next 14 points and maintained a solid advantage for the rest of the contest.
“We can’t hesitate,” coach Seibel said. “We have a lot of girls that can contribute and score and they weren’t even looking for our shots tonight. It was a great game for us to take and learn some things and improve on them.”
Foul trouble
The Blackhawks and Red Hawks each committed 21 fouls with post players for both teams getting into foul trouble. Isabella Jenneman and Raine picked up their third and second fouls, respectively, in the first half and both missed time in the second half with four fouls while Kramschuster fouled out.
Six-footers Molly Schmitz and Olivia Ziekle also were in foul trouble for the Red Hawks with Zielke fouling out with fewer than four minutes to go.
Both teams earned plenty of chances at the free throw line and the Red Hawks took advantage, making 21 of 29 attempts compared to 10 of 21 for Bloomer.
Big game looming
The Blackhawks jump back into Heart O’North Conference play after the new year. Bloomer currently sits atop the league standings with a 6-0 record, one game in front of 5-1 Northwestern and Hayward with a trip to Hayward set for Friday, Jan. 4. Bloomer already owns a victory over Northwestern, dealing the Tigers their lone loss of the season entering Saturday in a 56-48 win on Dec. 14.
“Going into Hayward, hopefully this game will put it back into perspective that we’ve got some work to do,” coach Seibel said. “As a team we’ve got to come together and move in the right direction and I think this was a great learning experience for a lot of the girls.”
