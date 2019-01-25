One team had something to prove.
And it wasn’t the league-leading Cardinals.
Hudson handed the Chi-Hi girls basketball team its first Big Rivers Conference loss of the season 73-57 on Friday at Chi-Hi.
The Cardinals (11-4, 7-1) led just once as Hudson (10-5, 6-2) controlled much of the game and pulled away with a hot-shooting second half.
“The games that we’ve won this season we won because we’ve been really solid on the defensive end. We stuck to the scouting report, we’ve done what we’ve needed to do on the defensive end.” Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. “(Hudson) exploited stuff we know we need to work on. They’re a good team. They have some good bigs on the inside and they have some good 3-point shooters and we left them open and they’re going to hit those shots.”
Chi-Hi had held five-straight opponents to under 50 points and Hudson’s 73 points were most given up since a 73-58 loss to Onalaska in the second game of the season.
Chi-Hi trailed at the break by three but went on a 6-0 run shortly out of the locker room to take its first lead.
Hudson’s Sophia Jonas drilled a triple to give her team back the lead. Three minutes later Jonas hit another shot from deep to open up a six-point advantage at 38-32.
The Raiders made six 3-pointers over a seven-minute, 18-second span to go from trailing by two to up 52-40 with 7:35 left in the game.
“What we need to do is play as a unit, play as a team,” Bestul said. “When we have gotten down this season we tend to fray, we go away from each other. We go away from playing with each other, recognizing the strengths of our teammates and using those.”
Chi-Hi cut its deficit to eight with 3:18 to go but Hudson was able to take advantage of the aggressive Cardinal defense and connect on 14 of 18 foul shots of the final 4:13 of the game.
“We’re a completely different team now,” Hudson coach Jessica Vadnais said. “We have a lot of fight in us. We wanted to come out tonight and play our game. Whatever the outcome was leave it all out on the floor. Really proud of my girls, we both side of the ball extremely well.”
Jonas had 25 points for the Raiders, including 20 in the second half. Lauren Stolzman had 22, with 16 coming after the break. Jonas and Stolzman combined for all eight of the Raiders’ 3-pointers.
Caelan Givens scored 19 points to lead Chi-Hi. Aaliyah McMillan had 12, with Maria Friedel scoring nine and Ashley Hanley adding seven.
The Cardinals loss ends a six-game winning streak and trims their lead in the conference to one game over Hudson and a game and half over Menomonie, who plays Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday. It sets up a big conference matchup on Tuesday as the Cardinals travel to Menomonie. Chi-Hi defeated the Mustangs 68-59 on Dec. 7, 2018 in the first matchup of the season.
“We have a scouting report every game. We have to make sure we play to it,” Bestul said. “Menomonie has their strengths and we had trouble with them last time. Especially their best players we have to lock down on them defensively. We can’t come out lackadaisical on the defensive end and that’s what it was tonight.”
