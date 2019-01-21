CADOTT — The motto for the Cadott girls basketball team this season has been about out wanting the other team, not just out working them.
The defensive effort early in 59-45 nonconference victory over Whitehall at Cadott on Monday displayed that mindset.
The Norse scored the first bucket of the game, but the Hornets' defense allowed Cadott to jump ahead by 13 points just 10 minutes, 30 seconds into the game following a 19-4 run.
"What we’ve consistently been doing most is we’ve been jumping out to good starts defensively," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "If we’re making our shots then we jump out ahead. If we’re not hitting our shots it remains a low-scoring game because the one thing we’ve been doing very well is executing our defensive game plan that first five, six minutes of the game. Which is exactly what we did."
Strong stretches offensively and an active defense throughout much of the contest allowed the Hornets to maintain the double-digit lead for most of the game as Cadott moved to 4-0 in nonconference play this season.
The strategy for Cadott (6-8) was evident early on as it worked the ball inside looking to take advantage of a size mismatch.
Paisley Kane found early success scoring six of the team's first 11 points. Kane totaled 10 points by halftime as Cadott went into the locker room up 33-21.
"I believe we work a lot at practice on those," Kane said of the team's post touches. 'We know how to work with each other. I really find that our teamwork really helps get (the ball) in (the post)."
Whitehall (2-10) had trimmed the first half lead to eight at 19-11 as it had two and-one opportunities during one possession with the Norse grabbing an offensive board off the free throw and going back up to convert with a foul and bucket at the line.
Made shots from beyond the arc from Jenna Sedlacek and Abigail Eiler helped Cadott push its lead back to more than 10.
In the second half Cadott pushed the ball in transition after misses by Whitehall and immediately looked inside. Mary Jo Prokupek scored six of eight points for the Hornets over the first 3:30 after the break.
Whitehall continued to chip into the Cadott lead trimming it to single digits following 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.
Autumn Bremness matched the Norse with a triple of her own and shortly after Kaitlyn Tice added a made shot from deep as Cadott built its advantage up to a 15 with nine minutes to go in the game and Whitehall never got it back under 13 points.
"We go on really great streaks, so once we got that lead we kept it," Hazuga said. "We weren’t able to really build it bigger but we played enough good defense to just keep the same score."
Kane scored a career-high 14 points to lead the way for Cadott. Prokupek added 13.
"We knew they weren’t very big coming into the game," Prokupek said. "We’ve played a lot with these girls before and we knew if we worked together as a team and got (the ball) in there (to the post) that was where our strong suit is, if we’re not hitting (shots) on the outside."
Jada Kowalczyk had 11 points and Autumn Bremness scored seven.
Whitehall was led by 15 points from Ariel Koxlien and 14 from Abby Semb.
Cadott now moves its attention back to the Western Cloverbelt Conference with a quick turnaround against Thorp at Cadott on Tuesday. The Hornets earned a 36-28 win over the Cardinals on Dec. 13 and Prokupek said they must match the defensive intensity they showed in the first matchup to find success.
"We have to talk, we talked really good against (Thorp) the first time and that’s why our defense was so strong," Prokupek said. "We have to be prepared for them switching their offense up."
If the team maintains the motto they have kept all year Hazuga said they should put forth a quality outing against the Cardinals.
"Tomorrow’s a big game, we beat them the first time so they got nothing to lose but come here and try to even up the score," Hazuga said of Thorp. "The most important thing we go to do tomorrow is match and exceed their energy level. We’ve got to out want them tomorrow night."
