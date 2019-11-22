The La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team set a tone Chi-Hi simply could not match.
The two-time defending Division 4 state champion Blugolds jumped out to an early 21-2 lead and never looked back on the way to a 84-35 victory over the Cardinals on Friday evening at Chi-Hi.
An Aquinas team flush with talent played up to its lofty resume, limiting the Cardinals to 13 points and five total field goals in the first half. A suffocating pressure defense set the tone early, forcing the Cardinals into mistakes that led to chances in transition.
"Their defense pressure...I told our girls I said we need to bring that against each other every day in practice and we're not there yet," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "We haven't brought that kind of pressure against each other in practice yet and a game like this shows that we need to and we need to have a higher intensity in practice so that we can actually be ready for someone like that."
A 19-0 run early in the first half expanded a 4-2 Blugold lead to a 21-2 advantage with a little more than eight minutes gone by in the contest.
"We came out turning it over and when we did get looks we were rattled and I think that we need to hold our composure and handle pressure and handle that physical play if we're going to play with teams that are that kind of caliber," Bestul said.
Caelan Givens led Chi-Hi (0-1) with 11 points while Aaliyah McMillan added 10 including a pair of 3-pointers. Maria Friedel, Kirsten Johnson and Savannah Hinke scored four points apiece for the Cardinals.
Iowa State recruit Lexi Donarski led all scorers with 23 points for the Blugolds (1-0) and was one of five Aquinas players with at least nine points. Jacy Weisbrod had 13 of her 16 points in the second half and Drake University commit Courtney Becker scored 15 points with nine coming during her team's early run. Minnesota State Mankato recruit Taylor Theusch finished with 11 points as the Blugolds made 10 3-pointers overall.
"I was happy with our intensity level. That's what we talked about all week," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "You need to be ready to compete at a high level because we're going to have everybody coming after us and I think Chippewa is a great team. I think Chippewa is winning 20-plus games this year.
"To come in ready to go at their gym, I think that was a big deal for them."
Chi-Hi is back in action on Tuesday when the Cardinals open the Big Rivers Conference season at Eau Claire North.
