Prep Girls Basketball: Lake Holcombe family environment helped by three pairs of sisters

HOLCOMBE — Most sports teams want to foster a family-like environment.

The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team doesn’t have to look very far to accomplish that goal.

The Chieftains have a small roster with just nine players in the program, but that includes three pairs of sisters. Karly and Emmy Kirkman, Emma and Brooke Lechleitner and Abby and Belle Jones give the team a trio of sister acts on a Lake Holcombe squad aiming for more success after advancing to the Division 5 regional finals a season ago.

Karly, Brooke and Bella are the older sisters of their respective pairs and understand their roles as leaders not only for the program, but with their younger sibling as well. With so many close bonds across the team, the players say there’s more honesty and straight forwardness that can only come from one sibling to another.

“You definitely yell at each other more because it’s more of a friendly yell,” Karly said. “You don’t get so hurt over the small things where if you weren’t siblings you would take it harder.”

Justine Kane, Carly Vavra and Chloe Lee are the three members of the team without a sister on this year’s squad and said the bond those players have is noticeable.

“You can definitely tell the connection they have and they can look for each other,” Vavra said. “They have that bond out on the court.”

Emme, Emma and Abby as younger siblings entered the program in high school with an understanding of what to expect with older siblings already there. In Emma’s case, the sophomore just missed playing with another sister by one year as she graduated the year before Emma entered high school.

But while the three sets of sisters is unique, the team says that close-knit family style of bond isn’t just reserved for the siblings but rather all nine players across the team.

“I think we’re just really comfortable with everybody, like if we are our own family within the team,” Emmy Kirkman said.

They are also friends, classmates and neighbors in the small town.

That unique bond was tested in the team’s second game of the season when all five starters fouled out with two minutes to go against Prentice on Nov. 30. With seniors Brooke Lechleitner and Vavra, juniors Karly Kirkman and Kane and sophomore Emma Lechleitner on the bench, the team was left with three freshmen and one junior on the floor. But the Chieftains navigated those choppy waters to emerge with a nonconference triumph.

Jennifer Lechleitner is in her fourth season leading the Lake Holcombe program and also shares a connection with the team as the mother of Brooke and Emma.

Lake Holcombe is off to a 5-1 start after a 71-42 rout over defending East Lakeland Conference champion Flambeau on Tuesday. The Chieftains head for Shell Lake next Thursday for a nonconference matchup before three straight home games against Gilman (Jan. 4), Bruce (Jan. 7) and Prairie Farm (Jan. 11) to start the new year.

Brooke Lechleitner is leading the team at 17.8 points per game and recently committed to play in college at Division I Central Connecticut State and went over the 1,000-point mark for her career. Emma Lechleitner (12.2 points per game) and Karly Kirkman (10 PPG) are also averaging double figures with Kane (8.8) just shy of nine points per contest.

Last year the Chieftains ran off a seven-game win streak near the end of the regular season to advance to the Division 5 regional finals before falling to eventual state-qualifying McDonell in a competitive effort.

A part of the success then and now for Lake Holcombe comes from the team’s chemistry and cohesion. Some of that is natural with three sets of sisters. But the rest of it comes from being close friends on and off the court and seeing the benefits come gametime.

“There’s so many bonds off the court it really helps us out on the court at the same time,” Vavra said.

