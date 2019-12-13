Evelyn Cody had eight points for the Trojans (2-4, 1-2) while Zoey Rada added seven.
Lake Holcombe didn't trail again after taking a 6-5 lead on a basket from Carly Vavra with 11 minutes and 18 seconds left in the first half. But the Chieftains never were able to truly pull away from the Trojans as strong defense from New Auburn kept them within striking distance.
"The one thing that has been consistent thus far is our defense so far this year," New Auburn coach Karson Rihn said. "We've done a good job of that in terms of all aspects — putting pressure on the ball, getting weakside (help), we're improving on the rebounding aspect of the game."
The Chieftains led 31-21 with 7:09 to go, but New Auburn scored nine of the next 11 points to pull to within three at 33-30 with 1:50 left on a basket from Faith Baker. New Auburn had a chance to tie following a missed free throw from Golat-Hattamer with 14 seconds left, but Justine Kane corralled the offensive rebound off the miss. The Chieftains ran more time off the clock before Lechleitner was fouled and made one of her two free throw attempts with 7.1 seconds remaining to push her team to a two-possession advantage.
Senior Megan Lechleitner is on the comeback trail from a knee injury and the junior Golat-Hattamer and sophomore Brooke Lechleitner were the two lone players returning this year with significant varsity experience. Coach Lechleitner said the younger players have made strides early in the season and the Chieftains have been competitive during that time, winning three of their first four games with a 51-42 defeat at Bruce on Dec. 6 serving as the team's lone blemish thus far. Lake Holcombe plays at Birchwood next Thursday.
"We have a young team, so that's only going to help us in the future," coach Lechleitner. "We're going to have everybody back that's playing right now hopefully. We have a young team, I'm hoping for good things."
New Auburn picked up victories earlier in the season over Webster (34-27 on Nov. 25) and Winter (49-38 on Dec. 3) and is one win shy of matching last season's total.
"Our girls are improving," Rihn said. "Especially tonight girls stepped up and hit some good shots that we needed and we'll just continue to grow in that aspect."
The Trojans have two home games next week, hosting Northwood on Tuesday before returning to conference action against Cornell on Thursday.
