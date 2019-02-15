NEW AUBURN — Despite having not played a game in almost two weeks, Jennifer Lechleitner's plan for Lake Holcombe girls basketball team was to get out and run.
The trio of Megan Lechleitner, Allison Golat-Hattamer and Brooke Lechleitner combined for 40 points as the Chieftains never trailed in a 52-46 East Lakeland win over New Auburn on Thursday.
"I needed to condition my girls," coach Lechleitner said. "So I need to play that man-to-man (defense) and start pressing just to get some conditioning in. The plan was to help get them conditioned but also try to shut down their No. 1 shooter, which we really didn’t do successfully tonight."
Nadia Rada scored 21 points in defeat for the Trojans (2-15, 2-9).
A five-point game four minutes, 30 seconds into the second half, Lake Holcombe (12-6, 7-3) scored nine consecutive points as New Auburn went on a nearly five-minute scoring drought leading to a 38-24 advantage for the Chieftains.
Brooke and Megan Leichleitner each had four points during the run with transition baskets the key to the Chieftains success.
"It’s extremely tough. They use their length and athleticism very well to their advantage,' New Auburn coach Karson Rihn said. "We did a fairly good job tonight keeping it contained, but a team like that their always going to get their leak outs, their run outs like that."
Lake Holcombe didn't look out of form early after the two-week hiatus, building a quick 8-0 cushion off transition layups and offensive rebounds. Golat-Hattamer was active early and often looking for second chance points. Golat-Hattamer had six of the team's first 12 points.
"Usually every night you see one or two girls that are leaders out there and she definitely was a leader out on the court tonight," coach Lechleitner said of Golat-Hattamer."
After starting slowly New Auburn found some rhythm. Rada converted an and-one opportunity to get the scoring going for her team. Rada added another bucket and Emily Bischel converted on a shot as the Trojans erased the early deficit pulling to within 8-7.
But then Golat-Hattamer scored twice inside before Megan Lechleitner added a 3-pointer for Lake Holcombe.
Down by 11 at the break, New Auburn got back to its fundamentals and limited the transition opportunities for Lake Holcombe. The Trojans pulled to within five after Zoey Rada and Nadia Rada each added buckets.
"Offensively we have to make sure we’re keeping the ball moving, shortening our passes and sprinting to our spots," Rihn said. "By doing that we were able to get a little bit better motion to be able to create some driving lanes for us to get inside."
The Trojans cut the deficit to seven with a triple from Faith Baker but Emma Elmberg responded with a shot from deep for Lake Holcombe on the next possession with four minutes to go in the game.
The Chieftains struggled at the line down the stretch going 3-for-9 over the final two minutes allowing New Auburn to inch closer but ultimately not giving up the lead.
Megan Lechleitner had 18 points, with Golat-Hattamer scoring 13. Brooke Lechleitner added nine with Elmberg and Orianna Lebal each with five.
Lake Holcombe concludes the regular season by hosting Winter on Friday before playing at Prairie Farm on Tuesday to open the Division 5 playoffs. The Chieftains fell to the Panthers by six on Jan. 24 and coach Lechleitner wants to continue to work on the press they had success with against New Auburn hoping that will provide a new look for upcoming opponents.
"We're going to use some of the same premises that we used tonight on New Auburn on Winter tomorrow just to try to get us ready for Prairie Farm because we do want to press Prairie Farm," coach Lechleitner said. "We didn’t do the last time we played them and if we can do it successfully, I hope it comes out a different outcome."
Zoey Rada chipped in nine points for the Trojans and Anna Koteras and Bischel each scored four.
New Auburn closes the regular season on Friday with home game against Cornell. The Trojans fell by seven to the Chiefs on Jan. 15, as New Auburn has lost four single-digit games in the last month. While Rihn said each game the teams has players step up, he is still looking for one more play made to push them to victory in close games.
"It’s about making that extra play. During these games when we’re close, where we’re always having girls step up making a play, doing the little things," Rihn said. "It’s about getting that one extra stop or that one extra good look offensively to get us over that hump."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.