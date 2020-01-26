Lake Holcombe's Megan Lechleitner shoots during a game against Cornell last season. Lechleitner is back on the court for the Chieftains after suffering her second torn ACL in three years during the offseason.
Megan Lechleitner has undergone a crash course in how to rehab a significant knee injury.
Twice.
The Lake Holcombe senior is back on the court for the Chieftains following her second ACL tear in three seasons. Lechleitner suffered the injury in her right knee during offseason basketball last summer. It was a long road back, but one she was unfortunately familiar with after suffering the same injury in her left knee early in her sophomore season.
“It’s good,” Lechleitner said of her recovery. “It was hard to sit and watch but all the hard work paid off and I was able to come back.”
She averaged 6.7 points in her first three games and gives the Chieftains a veteran to add to the lineup for the stretch run of the regular season.
Lechleitner’s sophomore season was lost not long after it began when she tore her ACL during a game at Flambeau in mid-December. She returned for the 2018-19 season and showed what she was capable of for a full season, averaging more than 11 points per game while earning second team All-East Lakeland Conference honors for a Chieftain team that won 13 games.
But while playing during the summer in preparation for this year, Megan was dealt another blow and knew exactly what happened.
“The first time I had no idea what was going on but this time I knew what it felt like,” Lechleitner said. “I automatically knew what it was.”
Megan’s mother and Lake Holcombe coach Jennifer Lechleitner chalks it up to bad genes as she suffered the same injury twice when she was in high school at Whitehall.
“Unfortunately I have sympathy but not a lot of sympathy because I went through it myself so I knew what it took to get back,” Jennifer said.
Megan knew what it took too and even though she was discouraged following the injury she attacked her rehab and had someone over her shoulder in case there were days where she was less than thrilled about it.
“I told her you can get through this (and) you have to work hard at it if you want to get back,” Jennifer said.
Megan was able to walk on her injury pretty quickly, something Jennifer said helped keep her quad stronger to help the recovery. The thought of not getting back in time to play basketball never crossed Megan’s mind.
She was able to get back in time for the fall girls swimming season where she compete for the Ladysmith co-op, a program that includes Bruce, Flambeau and Lake Holcombe. Megan is a freestyle swimmer and competed five times during the fall, most notably finishing sixth in the 50-yard freestyle and as a part of the team’s 200 medley relay at Division 2 sectionals. She was around three tenths of a second from the program’s record in the 50 free.
Megan’s first game of the season on the hardwood came in a loss to then state-ranked Prairie Farm on Jan. 14 where she scored six points. She classifies her knee as ‘pretty good but could be doing better’ while Jennifer has to balance wanting to push Megan while also being patient as she gets back to full strength.
“My expectation is I want her back to where she was at 100 percent last year. Realistically she’s probably at 75 (percent) right now,” Jennifer said.
A young Lake Holcombe team has a key player back as they look to put it together down the stretch. The Chieftains host Birchwood on Tuesday before games down the line against Prentice (Feb. 3), at Winter (Feb. 4) and against league-leading Flambeau (Feb. 6).
Megan has had to walk a long road on two occasions, but has shown the tenacity and drive it takes to make it to the end of that path.
“Hard work and determination can get you back to where you want to be,” Jennifer said of Megan’s recoveries. “It’s not easy and a lot of people try to give up, but if you’re focused on one thing you can get there.”
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 12-13-19
