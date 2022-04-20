Prep Girls Basketball: Lake Holcombe's Lechleitner signs with Central Connecticut State University

HOLCOMBE — Brooke Lechleitner made history on Wednesday.

The Lake Holcombe senior signed her letter of intent to play basketball in college at Central Connecticut State University during a ceremony, becoming her school’s first athlete to sign to play basketball at the Division I level.

Lechleitner made her decision last December after visiting several schools and earning offers from various programs but came to the decision that Central Connecticut State was the school for her.

“A lot of stress relieved for sure,” Lechleitner said.

The versatile senior Lechleitner is coming off a monster final season with the Chieftains in which she averaged 17.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.7 steals, 4.5 assists and 4.2 blocks per game as Lake Holcombe went 16-6 and finished second in the East Lakeland Conference standings.

Lechleitner officially signed on Wednesday in front of her friends, family, former coaches and classmates in the high school gym.

“I’m very happy for her, excited for her new adventures that she gets to do,” Lake Holcombe coach Jennifer Lechleitner said. “Both her dad and I always knew at a young age that she’d go far.”

As a youngster, Jennifer said Brooke would put in the extra work needed to hone her craft and never became bored with the sport. As she grew, her game blossomed as well and it was at an AAU tournament in her freshman year that Brooke first got on the radar of Central Connecticut State.

The 6-foot senior has been a force all four seasons for the program since walking in as a freshman. Lechleitner averaged 15.4 points and 10.2 rebounds in her freshman campaign before upping her scoring to 17.4 points per game to go with 11 rebounds and 6.2 steals per game as a sophomore. As a junior, she averaged 15.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game before this season when she maintained her dominance in scoring while continuing to add to her all-around game.

Lechleitner reached the 1,000-point mark for her career as a part of a 29-point performance in her team’s victory over New Auburn on Dec. 17. For her career, Lechleitner was a four-time All-East Lakeland Conference first team honoree and a four-time All-Chippewa County selection, including first-team honors in each of the past three seasons.

A three-sport athlete, Lechleitner also advanced to the Division 2 state girls swim meet multiple times in the fall with the Ladysmith co-op and qualified for the Division 3 state track and field meet in the 400-meter dash as a freshman in 2019 with the Cornell/Lake Holcombe co-op.

Central Connecticut State is located in New Britain, Conn., and competes in the Northeast Conference. This past season, the Blue Devils finished with a 6-20 overall record for coach Kerri Reaves.

“It’s been very fun and coming from a small community it’s going to be a very big change going to a bigger city,” Brooke said.

Born into a basketball family, Brooke’s mother, Jennifer, recently finished her fourth season as coach of the Chieftains and played in high school at Whitehall. Brooke’s older sister, Megan, and younger sister, Emma, have played for the team. Not surprisingly, basketball is a common conversation piece for the family including discussions about games after they’re completed, and now with Brooke moving out east she is hoping those discussions can continue as she starts her collegiate career.

“It’s scary, but I’m so happy for her,” Jennifer said. “It’s something that I always want all of my kids to do is get out there (and) experience life. You can always come back home. But when you’re young do those adventures, go for your dream. That’s what I’m excited for.”

