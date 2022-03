Prep Girls Basketball: Lake Holcombe's Lechleitners earn All-East Lakeland Conference first team honors

Lake Holcombe senior Brooke Lechleitner and sophomore Emma Lechleitner have each earned All-East Lakeland Conference first team honors for the 2021-22 girls basketball season.

The Lechleitners were two of the eight players honored as a part of the first team. Brooke Lechleitner averaged 17.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.7 steals, 4.5 assists and 4.2 blocks per game while Emma Lechleitner scored 13.1 points per game to go with five rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.5 assists per contest.

Lake Holcombe junior Karly Kirkman, New Auburn juniors Morgan Berg and Evelyn Cody and Cornell junior Kelsea Popp were chosen to the second team. Kirkman scored 10.7 points per game while pulling down five rebounds with 2.5 steals per game, Berg averaged 11.4 points per game, Cody scored 5.6 points per game and Popp averaged 9.4 points per contest.

Lake Holcombe junior Justine Kane, New Auburn junior Katie Reimer and Cornell freshman Bralee Schroeder were picked for the team as honorable mentions. Kane scored eight points per game, Reimer averaged 4.9 points per game and Schroeder scored 7.7 points per game.

Prairie Farm junior Marnie Kahl was selected as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.

2021-22 All-East Lakeland Conference

First Team—Marnie Kahl, Prairie Farm; Kristen Lawton, Flambeau; Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe; Sydney Junkans, Prairie Farm; Kate Pasanen, Winter; Grace King, Clayton; Hailey Coss, Winter; Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe.

Second Team—Avery Hansen, Prairie Farm; Morgan Berg, New Auburn; Madyson Martin, Flambeau; Alex Granica, Bruce; Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe; Kelsea Popp, Cornell; Emily Lange, Clayton; Evelyn Cody, New Auburn.

Honorable Mention—Rhea Bodsberg, Clayton; Ari Brost, Flambeau; Justine Kane, Lake Holcombe; Cassie Bishop, Winter; Katie Reimer, New Auburn; Bralee Schroeder, Cornell.

Player of the Year—Marnie Kahl, Prairie Farm.

