STANLEY — An offensive burst late in the first half was the difference as the McDonell girls basketball team defeated Stanley-Boyd 76-56 in the Western Cloverbelt Conference opener for both team on Friday night.
The Macks (2-0, 1-0) were up 22-20 with six-and-a-half minutes until the half. From there, McDonell used strong defensive pressure and outside shooting on its way to to a 20-2 run over a 4:30 span to take control heading into the break.
“Our speed and our quickness (was the difference), we’re guard heavy (now). In the past we were post heavy,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said. “It was huge difference for us taking advantage of mismatches.”
The Orioles (0-3, 0-1) scored two buckets late but they headed into the break down 47-28 and the deficit would prove to be too much to fight back.
“I think we ran out of some gas a little bit and lost track of 22 (Abby Wampler) and 12 (Maggie Craker) and they just hit those shot and made them hurt,” Stanley-Boyd coach Allison Becker said about the scoring run by McDonell. “They’re experienced players.”
Stanley-Boyd put together a run of its own out of the locker room to cut McDonell’s lead to 13 by being aggressive and feeding the post. Lily Hoel scored seven points during the 16-6 run, while Leslie Derks and Marissa Gustafson each made a 3-pointer.
“We were really running, getting the ball fast and looking to push,” Becker said. “If we couldn’t get a post feed on the initial pass ahead we were looking to reverse and do it on the other side.”
The Macks responded as Craker hit two threes and Lauryn Deetz hit two shots with Hannah Sykora adding a bucket during the 12-0 run.
“We held our composure, we did really good,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said. “The senior leadership said ‘let’s get back into what we’re doing well.’”
The Macks started slow in the contest as Stanley-Boyd opened with a 6-0 run. It didn’t take too long for the Macks to take over the lead as they scored 10 straight points including five from Anna Geissler.
Down 20-15 the Orioles made two buckets from deep and added another as they went on a 8-2 run to make it 22-20 right before the Macks went on their big run to take control.
“I think it was a fun, competitive game and both teams tried their best and that is all we can ask,” Becker said.
Wampler had a game-high 28 points to lead McDonell. Craker added 16 with Deetz scoring 10.
McDonell had eight 3-pointers in the victory with Craker connecting on four and Wampler three.
The Macks went 18-for-24 at the line.
Stanley-Boyd was led by 15 from Hoel. Hannah Hause added 14 before fouling out late in the game. Arianna Mason chipped in 11.
McDonell and Stanley-Boyd return to action on Tuesday. The Macks travel to Thorp and the Orioles have a road contest with Cadott.
“(Getting a win) on the road is very important so that’s an added plus,” Cooper said.
