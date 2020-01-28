CORNELL — The New Auburn girls basketball team won its third game in a row on Tuesday, hitting key free throws in the final minute to earn a 46-40 win over Cornell.
Faith Baker scored a season-high 17 points while Zoey Rada added 13 and Emily Elmhorst was 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the final 22 seconds to ice the win for the Trojans.
Cornell trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, but whittled away at the Trojans lead and cut it to one at 41-40 with 57.6 seconds left on a 3-point play from Erin Crowell. New Auburn ran more than 30 seconds off the clock before Elmhorst was fouled and she made both her attempts at the line to push the lead to three. Baker stole the ball on Cornell's potential tying possession.
Baker went 1-for-2 at the line to push the lead to four before Elmhorst grabbed another steal for the Trojans and made her final to free throw attempts of the game to close out the win.
"It's really our continuous effort that we continue to have," New Auburn coach Karson Rihn said of the reason for his team's recent surge. "We're grinding possessions out. The other thing is our depth is growing right now with what we're doing. As our freshmen grow and become more confident in what they're doing and be able to do a lot of different things defensively."
New Auburn used an 8-0 run to take a 22-11 lead in the first half and the Trojans took a 27-19 lead into the locker room. The Trojans were 14 of 20 from the free throw line in the win, the third game in a row the team has attempted at least 20 free throws.
"Our leaders are really stepping up big and hitting free throws," Rihn said.
The win was New Auburn's third straight, all coming by six points or fewer after wins last week over Birchwood (36-32) and Lake Holcombe (37-33). Cornell edged New Auburn 35-33 in their first meeting on Dec. 19. The Trojans have already doubled last season's win total of three and find themselves just one game out of second place in the conference. New Auburn returns to action on Friday at home against Bruce and can pull even with the Red Raiders for second in the league standings with a win.
You have free articles remaining.
"They did a great job of forcing us to change on screens," Cornell coach Dave Elliott said of New Auburn. "We usually play a zone but they hit two threes right away so we wanted to put a little pressure on them."
New Auburn's pressure defense forced the Chiefs into mistakes early before the Cornell had success breaking it later in the game. The Trojans also extended many possessions with stellar offensive rebounding.
Crowell led all scorers with 22 points, split even with 11 in each half. Bryanna Bonander added eight points for a Cornell team that has also been in its fair share of close games as of late — the last three games for the Chiefs have been decided by six points or fewer.
Crowell made Cornell's lone 3-pointer in Tuesday's game and Elliott said the team will continue to work to expand its perimeter scoring game.
"I've got Izzy Clark who is a great athlete and a good player, I've got to find a way to bring her in offensively with an outside shot," Elliott said. "And that really is our issue right now is being able to hit a three. We did have one by our post player, Erin (Crowell) hit a three but what we're finding now is more teams are backing it in and that hurts us a little bit.
"When they take away our middle game we've got to figure out, and we can, we just have to trust to shoot it and we haven't right now."
Cornell continues a busy week by hosting Eau Claire Immanuel on Thursday before playing at Birchwood on Friday.