Lake Holcombe freshman Brooke Lechleitner, New Auburn senior Nadia Rada and Cornell junior Erin Crowell have each been selected to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2018-19 season.
The three players made up half of the six-player first team.
Lake Holcombe junior Megan Lechleitner and sophomore Allison Golat-Hattamer were chosen to the second team.
Cornell senior Cheyenne Peloquin and New Auburn sophomore Zoey Rada were selected to the team as honorable mentions.
Birchwood senior Taylor Widiker were selected as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.
All-East Lakeland Conference
First Team—Taylor Widiker, Birchwood; Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe; Nadia Rada, New Auburn; Rachel Lawton, Flambeau; Halle Anderson, Bruce; Erin Crowell, Cornell.
Second Team—Mady Schultz, Birchwood; Kristen Lawton, Flambeau; Gracie Amidon, Flambeau; Allison Golat-Hattamer, Lake Holcombe; Brandi Gauthier, Bruce; Megan Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe.
Honorable Mention—Emma Petit, Winter; Cheyenne Peloquin, Cornell; Hailey Opachan, Flambeau; Payton Schultz, Birchwood; Abby Bratanich, Flambeau; Zoey Rada, New Auburn.
