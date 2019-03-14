The Liberty Christian School girls basketball team finished off a special season by defeating Waupaca Christian 44-21 in the Wisconsin Association of Christian Schools’ State Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 2 at Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown.
Liberty Christian never trailed in the championship game and held a six-point lead at halftime. Early in the second half, sophomore Faith Robb and sophomore Anna Lynch hit a pair of 3-point baskets to move the lead out to double-digits as they contributed to Liberty shooting 57 percent in the second half.
Liberty’s stifling defense forced 20 turnovers and held Waupaca to 20 percent shooting for the game as it cruised its second straight WACS state title in school history.
Liberty was led by senior Ashley Quilling with 20 points and 17 rebounds followed by Robb and Lynch with nine points each for the Golden Eagles. Quilling and Lynch were both selected to the WACS All-State Team — Quilling as first team All-State and Lynch as an honorable mention All-State — and WACS All-Tournament team.
Coach Seth Spate noted, “Our success was built upon this team collaborating together and unselfishly putting their teammates above themselves.”
The Liberty girls finished the 2018-2019 basketball season with a record of 17-1.