Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell earns No. 1 seed for Division 5 playoffs

The McDonell girls basketball team has earned a No. 1 seed for the upcoming Division 5 playoffs, according to playoff pairings released from the WIAA on Sunday evening.
The Macks receive a bye to the regional semifinals where they face the winner of the quarterfinal contest between No. 5 New Auburn and No. 4 Gilman. On the other side of the region No. 3 Lake Holcombe hosts No. 6 Bruce while No. 7 Cornell is at No. 2 Flambeau in quarterfinal matches with the winners meeting in the semis.
The McDonell girls basketball team leaned on tidy defense and timely baskets to edge Stanley-Boyd 47-43 on Thursday evening in Stanley.
Cadott is a No. 2 seed in Division 4 and also receives a bye to the semis where they meet the winner of the No. 6 Thorp at No. 3 Marathon quarterfinal contest. No. 3 Bloomer is at No. 2 Unity in Division 3 action in the semifinals while in another region No. 5 Stanley-Boyd plays at No. 4 Colby in a quarterfinal.
Chi-Hi is a No. 5 seed in Division 1 and will open the playoffs in the quarterfinals at No. 4 River Falls. All quarterfinal contests are set for Tuesday, Feb. 9 with semis to be played on Friday, Feb. 12 and regional finals contested one day later on Saturday, Feb. 13.
All regional champions will be seeded by sectional with sectional semifinal and final matchups the next week. Sectional champions will advance to the state tournament. Last Friday the WIAA announced that two venues will host the tournament this year with the La Crosse Center being announced as one of the venues for the Feb. 25-27 tournament.