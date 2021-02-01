 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell earns No. 1 seed for Division 5 playoffs
top story
Prep Girls Basketball

Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell earns No. 1 seed for Division 5 playoffs

{{featured_button_text}}

The McDonell girls basketball team has earned a No. 1 seed for the upcoming Division 5 playoffs, according to playoff pairings released from the WIAA on Sunday evening.

Download PDF 2021 Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectional 1 and 2
Download PDF 2021 Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectional 3 and 4

The Macks receive a bye to the regional semifinals where they face the winner of the quarterfinal contest between No. 5 New Auburn and No. 4 Gilman. On the other side of the region No. 3 Lake Holcombe hosts No. 6 Bruce while No. 7 Cornell is at No. 2 Flambeau in quarterfinal matches with the winners meeting in the semis.

Cadott is a No. 2 seed in Division 4 and also receives a bye to the semis where they meet the winner of the No. 6 Thorp at No. 3 Marathon quarterfinal contest. No. 3 Bloomer is at No. 2 Unity in Division 3 action in the semifinals while in another region No. 5 Stanley-Boyd plays at No. 4 Colby in a quarterfinal.

Download PDF 2021 Girls Basketball Division 4 Sectional 1 and 2

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Download PDF 2021 Girls Basketball Division 4 Sectional 3 and 4
Download PDF 2021 Girls Basketball Division 3 Sectional 1 and 2
Download PDF 2021 Girls Basketball Division 3 Sectional 3 and 4

Chi-Hi is a No. 5 seed in Division 1 and will open the playoffs in the quarterfinals at No. 4 River Falls. All quarterfinal contests are set for Tuesday, Feb. 9 with semis to be played on Friday, Feb. 12 and regional finals contested one day later on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Download PDF 2021 Girls Basketball Division 1 Sectional 1 and 2
Download PDF 2021 Girls Basketball Division 1 Sectional 3 and 4
Download PDF 2021 Girls Basketball Division 2 Sectional 1 and 2
Download PDF 2021 Girls Basketball Division 2 Sectional 3 and 4

All regional champions will be seeded by sectional with sectional semifinal and final matchups the next week. Sectional champions will advance to the state tournament. Last Friday the WIAA announced that two venues will host the tournament this year with the La Crosse Center being announced as one of the venues for the Feb. 25-27 tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jackson Acker signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for the Badgers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News