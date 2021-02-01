Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell earns No. 1 seed for Division 5 playoffs

The McDonell girls basketball team has earned a No. 1 seed for the upcoming Division 5 playoffs, according to playoff pairings released from the WIAA on Sunday evening.

The Macks receive a bye to the regional semifinals where they face the winner of the quarterfinal contest between No. 5 New Auburn and No. 4 Gilman. On the other side of the region No. 3 Lake Holcombe hosts No. 6 Bruce while No. 7 Cornell is at No. 2 Flambeau in quarterfinal matches with the winners meeting in the semis.

Cadott is a No. 2 seed in Division 4 and also receives a bye to the semis where they meet the winner of the No. 6 Thorp at No. 3 Marathon quarterfinal contest. No. 3 Bloomer is at No. 2 Unity in Division 3 action in the semifinals while in another region No. 5 Stanley-Boyd plays at No. 4 Colby in a quarterfinal.

Chi-Hi is a No. 5 seed in Division 1 and will open the playoffs in the quarterfinals at No. 4 River Falls. All quarterfinal contests are set for Tuesday, Feb. 9 with semis to be played on Friday, Feb. 12 and regional finals contested one day later on Saturday, Feb. 13.