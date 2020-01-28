FALL CREEK — In a battle for the lead in the Western Cloverbelt Conference, the team that was more consistent defensively and took care of the ball emerged victorious.
The McDonell girls basketball team was forced into turnovers and was unable to defend Fall Creek's interior offense in a 67-53 loss to the Crickets on Tuesday night.
Fall Creek (10-4, 8-1) moves a game ahead of the Macks in the Western Cloverbelt standings as the Crickets completed a season sweep of McDonell (10-5, 7-2).
"Fall Creek is a great team — well coached. They got great senior leaders and that is where it showed," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "(It was) evident that they valued the possessions and took us out of our game, slowing down every possession and we weren’t able to pick up the speed and then we were playing catch up in the second half."
A 7-0 run by the Crickets to begin the second half pushed a five-point halftime lead into double figures and McDonell spent the remaining portion of the game fighting back.
A jumper off an inbound set by Lauryn Deetz pulled the Macks to within six with 11 minutes, 15 second left in the game. McDonell came back down after a Fall Creek bucket and Marley Hughes connected on an 3-point play after making her free throw. This got the Macks to within five, but Fall Creek responded with five consecutive points to go back up by double-digits.
"A lot of times we get ourselves down at the beginning of the game, and the beginning of the second half too we’ll struggle and either give up a lead or just get behind a little bit and the kids really responded and came out and played hard — contained their 3-point shots," Fall Creek coach Jason Martzke said.
Deetz and Maggie Craker combined for 26 of McDonell's 30 points in second half. Deetz made 11 of 14 shots at the foul line in the second half as she continued to stay aggressive in hopes of bringing McDonell back. Deetz completed a 3-point play and then made one of two shots at the line on the next possession to make it a 58-49 game with 2:14 remaining. Fall Creek made seven free throws on 10 attempts in the final two minutes to close things out.
"They took us out (of rhythm) because they read our offense pretty good and we weren’t executing," Cooper said of the Fall Creek defense. "We were waiting, making that extra pass and when we made that extra pass we turned it over instead of looking to attack out of it and (Gianna) Vollrath was there making great shot blocks.
"We kind of adjusted and did a little dribble drive and in the second half and we were getting better looks, but then defensively we weren’t making stops."
The Crickets jumped out to a 10-3 advantage over the first five minutes of the contest as its defense was able to create some turnovers that led to some fast break opportunities. It took some time before McDonell adjusted to Fall Creek's aggressive perimeter defense.
"They got out, they pressured and they were able to get some tips and deflections there and it led to layups," Martzke said of his team's defense. "We haven’t see a ton of that but it was nice to see tonight. It helped get us some momentum and build a little bit of a lead there."
McDonell trailed by nine with 1:21 until half but a Hughes 3-pointer cut the deficit to six as McDonell closed the half strong to pull within five at the break.
Deetz had 20 points to lead the way for McDonell as 17 of her points came in the second half. Craker knocked down two of the three made shots from distance for the Macks on her way to 14 points. Hughes added 12. McDonell made 18-of-25 shots from foul line.
All six players that scored for Fall Creek had six or more points. Vollrath scored a game-high 23 points on 10 made field goals as her sized gave McDonell trouble on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court.
"We put some guards on her in the second half and we did a lot better. We made her make quicker decisions (with) more athletic guards," Cooper said of the strategy against the sophomore post player. "Even though we had the size mismatch I thought they did a better job."
Fall Creek also got 13 points from Mackensey Kolpien, nine from Katelyn Hong and eight apiece from Ariel Heuer and Emily Madden. The Crickets took 22 shots at the free throw line where they made 14.
The loss drops the Macks into a tie for second in the conference with Osseo-Fairchild. The Thunder and Macks will matchup Friday in Osseo before McDonell returns home for game against Stanley-Boyd next Tuesday.