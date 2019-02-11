Playing for the third time in four days after two weeks without a game, the McDonell girls basketball team got off to a slow start.
The poor beginning put the Macks (9-12, 7-7) in a whole they were unable to dig out of in a 48-35 loss to Eau Claire Regis in a Western Cloverbelt Conference contest on Monday at McDonell.
After Jessie Eisenreich scored the first basket of the game for McDonell, Eau Claire Regis went on a 12-0 run over the first five minutes of the game.
McDonell gave up numerous offensive rebounds and second-chance points and weren’t able to crack the aggressive perimeter defense from the Ramblers early on. McDonell coach Don Cooper said the limited practices and layoff from games has negatively impacted the team’s play over the last three games.
“Our rhythm was off,” Cooper said. “You could tell the last couple games we haven’t scored our 50-60 points that we are averaging. It’s really hurting us not having a practice.”
The Ramblers (16-4, 13-1) built a 19-point advantage over the first nine minutes of the second half, but the Macks continued to show fight. McDonell scored 12 consecutive points as it held Eau Claire Regis scoreless for five minutes, 32 seconds.
“We’re getting some shots but we were also throwing the ball away,” Eau Claire Regis coach Patrick Boughton said. “Having a 19-point lead late in the second half we expect our girls to take better care of the ball, run a little more offense.”
Abby Wampler started the run with two free throws, her first points of the game. Eisenreich tallied buckets on back-to-back possessions and then Maggie Craker went on a personal 6-0 run herself as the Macks closed to within 38-31 with 3:34 left.
“Just heart, heart and passion. That’s a good start, a good start for the playoffs,” Cooper said of the comeback. “If we can have that, we can build on that.”
Eau Claire Regis would get a split at the line to go back up by eight on its ensuing trip down the court. Following an empty possession from McDonell, Morgan Rohrscheib connected on a 3-pointer that pushed the Ramblers’ lead to double digits with 2:30 left.
McDonell averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game, but the defensive strategy from Eau Claire Regis limited McDonell’s attempts from deep and the Macks failed to make a 3-pointer in the game.
“Coming into the game our main concern was shutting down the outside shooting ability of McDonell,” Boughton said. “I think we did pretty good job of that. We wanted to be right up (on the ball) and force them drive. When they were driving the goal was to drive them right down to Teryn (Karlstad) and Marne (Milanowski).”
Craker had 10 points to lead the Macks. Lauren Deetz scored eight, Hannah Sykora had seven and Eisenreich added six.
Karlstad scored 16 to lead the Ramblers while Milanowski had 15.
McDonell has a Cloverbelt Crossover game at Gilman on Thursday as it wraps up its regular season. The Macks begin the Division 5 playoffs next Tuesday, Feb. 19 when they host Eau Claire Immanuel.
Cooper is looking for the Macks to continue to play to their strengths and use the crossover game as a tuneup for the postseason.
“We want to do our style,” Cooper said. “We want to be prepared for the playoffs in what we can do.”
