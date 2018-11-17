Members of the 2018-19 McDonell girls basketball team (front row, from left): manager Kristy Hess, Rachel Eisenreich, Destiny Baughman, Hannah Sykora, Laneyse Baughman, Lauryn Deetz and manager Sami Hancock. Second row: coach Rob Cooper, coach Ben Dodge, Lexi Johnson, Anna Geissler, Abby Wampler, McKenzie Dachel, Jessie Eisenreich, Maggie Craker, Haley Rawhouser and head coach Don Cooper.
The departure of a strong senior class lends itself to a rebuilding year for the McDonell girls basketball team, but the Macks still feel they have the talent avoid any step back.
“I got a good nucleus,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said. “It’s just (getting) varsity experience being on the floor and playing in those tough games.”
The team loses four starters and five seniors from a team that went 20-6 overall and finished third in the Western Cloverbelt Conference with a 11-3 record before earning a Division 5 regional title and later falling by a point in a sectional semifinal to state qualifier Clayton.
Departures include All-Western Cloverbelt first team member in Abby Opsal, second team honoree in Megan Baier, along with honorable mention performers in Payton Swoboda and Grace Mrozinski.
Another loss includes assistant coach Adam Schilling who took the heading coaching position for the boys basketball team. Cooper is assisted this season by Robert Cooper and Ben Dodge.
The one starter returning is senior guard Abby Wampler. Wampler averaged 10.1 points per game along with 2.1 assists. Cooper thinks her leadership along with seniors Jessica Eisenreich and Hannah Sykora will play a large factor this season with a younger group of players.
“We lost five amazing seniors (from last year) that were terrific and great leaders and we needed our seniors (this season) to really step up and take ownership of their team and they’ve done that,” Cooper said.
After transferring from Colfax and spending last season playing on the junior varsity team, Sykora is primed to be a significant piece on this year’s squad. Cooper also expects expanded roles from sophomore Maggie Craker (5.3 points and 2.4 rebounds), Eisenreich (2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds), sophomore Anna Geissler (1.4 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist) and junior Lexi Johnson, who missed time due to injury last season.
The Macks had a scrimmage last Saturday and Cooper thought the group showed good team chemistry on offense but he wants to see better production on the defensive side of the floor to reach the team’s goals this season.
“I think we can compete with teams and we can beat some teams, but it’s going to come down to defense,” Cooper said.
On offense Cooper said the team will be able to put up some points from beyond the 3-point arc. If they shoot like they are capable of and show improvement on defense Cooper is confident they can be competitive with the top teams in the Western Cloverbelt.
“This is probably the best 3-point shooting team I’ve ever coached,” Cooper said. “They can shoot the ball very well from the outside. That’s going to be our strength.”
With a less experienced roster, the team might take some time to hit their stride this season but they still hold high expectations, including a top-three finish in conference, a regional championship and making it the sectional final.
“Where were going to be different is they’re going to have a lot of experience with the younger kids,” Cooper said of how the team might change as the season progresses, “they’re going to have a ton of experience on the floor and that’s going to help them because they’re very talented.”
The Macks travel to Mondovi to open the season on Tuesday, before beginning conference play at Stanley-Boyd on Nov. 30. After three road games to start the year McDonell will face Fall Creek on Dec. 7 for the team’s first home game.
