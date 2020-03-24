Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell's Craker named Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year

McDonell junior Maggie Craker has been named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

Craker averaged 16.1 points per game this season, finishing 67 of 166 from 3-point range while pulling down 4.8 rebounds per game and averaging 3.8 assists and two steals per contest. She was joined on the first team by sophomore teammate Lauryn Deetz and Cadott junior Jada Kowalczyk.

Deetz averaged 14.9 points per game, five rebounds per contest, 3.5 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game.

Kowalczyk led the Hornets and the conference by averaging 16.8 points per game.

Stanley-Boyd sophomore Lily Hoel and Thorp junior Kaytlyn Stunkel were each chosen to the all-conference second team. Hoel led the Orioles by averaging 13.8 points per game to go with 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.

McDonell junior Anna Geissler and Stanley-Boyd junior Marissa Gustafson were selected to the team as honorable mentions. Geissler finished third on the Macks in scoring, averaging 10.7 points per game while leading the team with 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per contest. Gustafson was second on the Orioles in scoring (10.7 points per game) while tying for the team lead with 39 3-pointers to go with 3.5 rebounds and three assists per game.