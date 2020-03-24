Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell's Craker named Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year

McDonell junior Maggie Craker has been named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
Craker averaged 16.1 points per game this season, finishing 67 of 166 from 3-point range while pulling down 4.8 rebounds per game and averaging 3.8 assists and two steals per contest. She was joined on the first team by sophomore teammate Lauryn Deetz and Cadott junior Jada Kowalczyk.
Deetz averaged 14.9 points per game, five rebounds per contest, 3.5 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game.
Kowalczyk led the Hornets and the conference by averaging 16.8 points per game.
Stanley-Boyd sophomore Lily Hoel and Thorp junior Kaytlyn Stunkel were each chosen to the all-conference second team. Hoel led the Orioles by averaging 13.8 points per game to go with 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.
McDonell junior Anna Geissler and Stanley-Boyd junior Marissa Gustafson were selected to the team as honorable mentions. Geissler finished third on the Macks in scoring, averaging 10.7 points per game while leading the team with 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per contest. Gustafson was second on the Orioles in scoring (10.7 points per game) while tying for the team lead with 39 3-pointers to go with 3.5 rebounds and three assists per game.
McDonell finished the season with a 15-9 (10-4) record, tied with Fall Creek for second place in the Western Cloverbelt standings. Stanley-Boyd had a 14-9 (8-6) record, fourth in the league standings while Cadott was 13-11 (6-8) finished fifth. The 14 wins for the Orioles marks the fifth time in Alison Becker’s seven seasons leading the team the Orioles won at least 13 games. Cadott’s 13 wins were the most for the program since the 1998-99, which was also the team’s previous winning season. Thorp finished 6-14 (4-10), seventh in the league standings.
Gilman senior Grace Grunseth has been chosen to the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first team. Grunseth averaged 13.8 points per game while grabbing 9.1 rebounds, dishing out 3.8 assists and averaging 3.3 steals per contest for the Pirates.
Senior Emma Warner was chosen to the second team after finishing second to Grunseth on the team in scoring (13.6 PPG) and pulling down 8.6 rebounds per game.
Loyal’s Remi Geiger was selected the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.
All-Western Cloverbelt Conference
First Team—Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott; Katelyn Hong, Fall Creek; Maggie Craker, McDonell; Lauryn Deetz, McDonell; Brooke McCune, Osseo-Fairchild; Makayla Steinke, Osseo-Fairchild.
Second Team—Averie Varsho, Altoona; Gianna Vollrath, Fall Creek; Madison Hugdahl, Osseo-Fairchild; Makenna Rohrscheib, Eau Claire Regis; Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd; Kaytlyn Stunkel, Thorp.
Honorable Mention—Brianna Lima, Altoona; Ariel Heuer, Fall Creek; Mackensy Kolpien, Fall Creek; Anna Geissler, McDonell; Autumn Volbrecht, Osseo-Fairchild; Marissa Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd.
Player of the Year—Maggie Craker, McDonell.
All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference
First Team—Hailey Voelker, Colby; Addison Baierl, Marshfield Columbus; Remi Geiger, Loyal; Grace Grunseth, Gilman; Bella Opelt, Neillsville; Alli Schoengarth, Neillsville.
Second Team—Emma Peavey, Colby; Emma Warner, Gilman; Amanda Bogdonovich, Greenwood; Savannah Schley, Loyal; Brianna Simington, Owen-Withee; Heavyn Kind, Spencer.
Honorable Mention—Lexi Krebsbach, Colby; Annika Brown, Marshfield Columbus; Katlyn Lindner, Loyal; Bailey Bravener, Loyal; Emma Moseley, Neillsville; Hailey Geldernick, Owen-Withee.
Player of the Year—Remi Geiger, Loyal.
