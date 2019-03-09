McDonell sophomore Maggie Craker finished in second place on Saturday in the WIAA 3-Point Challenge at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Craker was runner-up to Elk Mound's Sophie Cedarblade with 16 points in the championship round as Cedarblade scored 18 for the win.
Craker scored 17 points in the opening round before scoring 22 in the semifinals, tying the competition record for most points in a round.
Chi-Hi's Aaliyah McMillan scored 15 points in the opening round, one point away from advancing to the semifinals.
Cedarblade won a shootoff with Mineral Point's Mallory Lindsey to advance to the finals.
Other participants were Pewaukee's Sarah Newcomer, Kewaskum's Maxine Paulowski, Waupun's Abbie Aalsma, Lancaster's Devin Wagner and Loyal's Remi Geiger.
